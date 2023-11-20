Home Business Wire Aurora to Present at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference
Business Wire

Aurora to Present at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

di Business Wire

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced David Maday, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference on November 29, 2023 at 2:40 pm Eastern Time.


The presentation will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is working with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Continental, FedEx, PACCAR, Ryder, Schneider, Toyota, Uber, Uber Freight, Volvo Trucks and Werner. For Aurora’s latest news, visit aurora.tech and @aurora_inno.

Aurora Overview
Aurora Press Kit

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Stacy Feit

ir@aurora.tech
(323) 610-0847

Media:
Jesse Caputo

press@aurora.tech
(516) 815-2836

