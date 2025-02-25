Aurora to Present at Cantor Global Technology Conference

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AUR #aurora--Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced David Maday, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Global Technology Conference on March 11, 2025 at 10:40 am Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora’s driver as a service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is working with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Continental, FedEx, Hirschbach, NVIDIA, PACCAR, Ryder, Schneider, Toyota, Uber, Uber Freight, Volvo Trucks, Volvo Autonomous Solutions, and Werner. To learn more, visit aurora.tech.

