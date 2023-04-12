<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Aurora to Host First Quarter 2023 Business Review Conference Call on May...
Business Wire

Aurora to Host First Quarter 2023 Business Review Conference Call on May 3, 2023

di Business Wire

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced it will release first quarter 2023 results after market close on May 3, 2023 and will host a business review conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling semi-trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is working with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, Werner, Covenant, Schneider, and Ryder. For Aurora’s latest news, visit aurora.tech and @aurora_inno on Twitter.

Aurora Overview
Aurora Press Kit

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Stacy Feit

ir@aurora.tech
(323) 610-0847

Media:
Khobi Brooklyn

press@aurora.tech
(415) 699-3657

Articoli correlati

Record TV Selects and Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Eutelsat, Leveraging Unparalleled Coverage of EUTELSAT 65 West A Following C-band re-purposing in Brazil

Business Wire Business Wire -
Multi-year contract leveraging EUTELSAT 65 West A’s unparalleled coverage of Brazil Avoiding interferences generated by 5G rollout currently underway in...
Continua a leggere

Winners Named in IDC Government Insights’ Sixth Annual Smart Cities North America Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
17 municipalities recognized for success in leveraging emerging technology and innovation to support Smart City initiativesNEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IDCGovernmentInsights--IDC Government...
Continua a leggere

CircleCI adds more security and compliance capabilities to growing CI/CD ecosystem

Business Wire Business Wire -
New integrations and platform enhancements aim to further empower developer teams to build software with more confidenceSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CircleCI,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Record TV Selects and Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Eutelsat, Leveraging Unparalleled Coverage of EUTELSAT...

Business Wire