Aurora Solar Welcomes Jigar Shah, U.S. Department of Energy Loan Programs Office Director and Bernadette Del Chiaro, Executive Director at California Solar & Storage Association to Keynote Empower 2023

Empower, the premier virtual gathering for the solar installation community, is where solar professionals come together to explore the latest innovations, ideas, and technologies that help advance their business, career, and the solar industry as a whole.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aurora Solar, the leading cloud-based platform for solar sales and design, today announced Jigar Shah and Bernadette Del Chiaro as keynote speakers for its fourth annual Empower event. Shah and Del Chiaro will share how the solar community can best manage complexity and change during challenging economic events and turn it into an opportunity, as well as an outlook on California’s solar and storage market post-NEM 3.0, respectively.





“With the challenging market conditions facing the solar industry today, staying agile and adaptive will be critical for success in 2023,” said Christopher Hopper, co-founder and CEO, Aurora Solar. “That’s why we’re thrilled to welcome Jigar Shah and Bernadette Del Chiaro as Empower 2023 keynote speakers to break down how installers across residential and commercial solar can best demonstrate the value in trends like electrification and storage — aided by digital transformation — while we collectively manage the current economic and legislative climate.”

In addition to talks from Shah and Del Chiaro, Empower 2023 offers a full day of learning across functions:

Design, Operations, and Engineering

Participate in Aurora and HelioScope workshops

Learn actionable strategies for using tech to improve workflows and operations

See how automation can make large-scale projects more efficient

Sales and Marketing

Boost sales and marketing with techniques from experienced solar marketers

Discover how to attach storage to every sale

Explore the latest in solar sales technology, from lead generation to closing

Leadership and Management

Find out how solar leaders are navigating the latest bumps in the “solar coaster”

Learn the ins and outs of the IRA, NEM 3.0, and other policy changes — and how they affect solar installation businesses

Discover how digital transformation is driving the future of the solar industry

Empower is open for anyone to attend and features dozens of solar experts as part of its speaker lineup. From solar professionals seeking to earn NABCEP CEUs to industry advocates who are passionate about accelerating the clean energy future, Empower offers something for everyone. To learn more about Empower 2023, view the full agenda, and register for the event, visit https://aurorasolar.com/empower-2023#agenda.

About Aurora Solar

Aurora is creating a future of solar for all. The company is putting the power of data and technology into the hands of every solar professional to make solar adoption simple and predictable. The cloud-based platform uses data, automation, and AI to streamline workflows and grow solar businesses faster. More than 7,000 of the industry’s top organizations rely on Aurora and over 10 million solar projects have been designed with the platform globally. The San Francisco-based company was the only climate tech business named to the 2022 Forbes AI 50, was listed on the 2022 Deloitte Fast 500, and voted the best solar software by Solar Power World in 2021. For more information, visit www.aurorasolar.com and follow on Twitter @AuroraSolarInc.

Contacts

Karen DeVincent-Reinbold



PR & communications director



press@aurorasolar.com