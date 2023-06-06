Aurora Solar Appoints Matthew Idema as New President and Chief Operating Officer

Former VP of Meta brings more than two decades of global go-to-market and operations experience to the executive leadership team

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aurora Solar, the leading cloud-based platform for solar sales and design, announces the appointment of Matthew Idema to President and Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Idema will lead Aurora Solar’s global go-to-market and business operations functions including sales, customer success, marketing, business development, program management, and data analytics.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to lead businesses that have created meaningful value on a global scale. There is no question that Aurora Solar is on this path as well,” said Idema. “I am thrilled to be joining the team building the software that will power the solar industry to create a future of solar for all.”

Idema has extensive and wide-ranging experience with global companies going through high growth periods. Most recently, he led all aspects of go-to-market efforts for B2B messaging across Meta platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger. Prior to Meta, he was Chief Operating Officer of WhatsApp where he built and led all go-to-market functions, business product teams and operations and helped grow the user base to 2 billion.

“Our team and Matthew shared a vision for this role: we were all looking for someone who could help shape the business, the culture, and invest in our people,” said Christopher Hopper, Co-Founder and CEO at Aurora Solar. “Matthew is a people-first leader with a management style that aligns closely with Aurora Solar’s core values. We are excited to welcome him to the team and help make our shared mission of creating a future of solar for all a reality.”

To learn more about how Aurora Solar is creating a future of solar for all, visit the website here.

About Aurora Solar

Aurora is creating a future of solar for all. The company is putting the power of data and technology into the hands of every solar professional to make solar adoption simple and predictable. The cloud-based platform uses data, automation, and AI to streamline workflows and grow solar businesses faster. More than 7,000 of the industry’s top organizations rely on Aurora and over 10 million solar projects have been designed with the platform globally. The San Francisco-based company was the only climate tech business named to the 2022 Forbes AI 50, was listed on the 2022 Deloitte Fast 500, and voted the best solar software by Solar Power World in 2021. For more information, visit www.aurorasolar.com and follow on Twitter @AuroraSolarInc.

Contacts

Karen DeVincent-Reinbold



PR & communications director



press@aurorasolar.com