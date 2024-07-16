Aurora Solar Acquires Lyra to Simplify Solar Permitting

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aurora Solar, the leading platform for solar sales and design, today announced it acquired Lyra*, the leading provider of instant plan set packages. Lyra’s permit packaging software helps solar professionals automate, create, and export permit-ready design plans.









The solar permitting process can be challenging for homeowners and installers alike. Complex regulations from Authority Having Jurisdictions (AHJs) and the solar industry’s heavy reliance on manual data entry contribute to significant delays — and ultimately costs — to solar installations. Integrating Lyra into the Aurora Solar platform will help alleviate these challenges by providing instant, permit-ready proposals, backed by Aurora’s industry-leading accuracy. The integration will empower solar installers to deliver projects faster, with lower costs, to enable more solar installations.

“Lyra’s advanced automation software for plan sets is the solution the solar industry needs to alleviate a key homeowner pain point — the often agonizing local permitting process – and cut down on wasted time and energy for solar professionals,” said Chris Hopper, CEO at Aurora Solar. “We’re proud to be the most trusted and accurate solar sales and design tool, with 80% of the top U.S. installers relying on our platform. Our intention is to be the market leader in U.S. residential plan set services and automation; the acquisition of Lyra significantly accelerates our ability to achieve this goal.”

See here to learn more about Lyra’s integration into the Aurora Solar platform.

About Aurora Solar

Aurora Solar is creating a future of solar for all. The company is putting the power of data and technology into the hands of every solar professional to make solar adoption simple and predictable. The cloud-based platform uses data, automation, and AI to streamline workflows and grow solar businesses faster. More than 7,000 of the industry’s top organizations rely on Aurora and over 20 million solar projects have been designed with the platform globally. The San Francisco-based company was: ranked on TIME’s 2024 Top U.S. GreenTech Companies; the only climate tech business named to the 2022 Forbes AI 50; listed on the 2022 Deloitte Fast 500; and, named to Solar Power World’s 2023 Top Solar Software & Monitoring Products. For more information, visit www.aurorasolar.com and follow on X @AuroraSolarInc.

*Verdiseno, Inc. dba Lyra

