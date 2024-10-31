Aurora Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AUR #aurora–Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced its third quarter 2024 results. Aurora’s shareholder letter and financial results are available on its investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech.





“ We are on the brink of a new era in mobility and logistics, and the excitement from the industry, our partners, and customers is palpable,” said Chris Urmson, co-founder and CEO at Aurora. “ We’ve fully contracted our expected launch capacity with the addition of another customer, added nearly half a billion dollars to our balance sheet, and announced a lane expansion to Phoenix. Our Commercial Launch is within sight, and we are in an incredibly strong position to deliver on our mission and commercialize autonomous trucking at scale.”

The company will host a business review conference call today, October 30, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech and an accompanying presentation has also been posted to the website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora’s driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is working with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Continental, FedEx, Hirschbach, PACCAR, Ryder, Schneider, Toyota, Uber, Uber Freight, Volvo Trucks, Volvo Autonomous Solutions, and Werner. To learn more, visit aurora.tech.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the prospects of the development, manufacturing, scaling (including, but not limited to, the opening of new lanes) and commercialization of the Aurora Driver and related services and technology (including relationships with partners and customers) and on the timeframe we expect or at all, and Aurora’s cash management. These statements are based on management’s current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” section of Aurora Innovation, Inc.’s (“Aurora”) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 15, 2024, as amended by the Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on May 24, 2024, and other documents filed by Aurora from time to time with the SEC, and other documents filed by Aurora from time to time with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Aurora undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

