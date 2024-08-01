Aurora Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced its second quarter 2024 results. Aurora’s shareholder letter and financial results are available on its investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech.





“Fueled by customer excitement for the Aurora Driver, we achieved great commercial progress in the second quarter,” said Chris Urmson, co-founder and CEO at Aurora. “We partnered with Uber Freight to launch a first-of-its-kind Premier Autonomy program for carriers of all sizes, tripled our commercial volume, and contracted demand for a meaningful portion of our expected 2025 capacity. As we execute toward our planned Commercial Launch at the end of the year, we believe Aurora is best positioned to continue to lead the industry with our responsible technology approach, robust safety culture, Driver as a Service business model, and continued financial discipline.”

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora’s driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is working with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Continental, FedEx, Hirschbach, PACCAR, Ryder, Schneider, Toyota, Uber, Uber Freight, Volvo Trucks, Volvo Autonomous Solutions, and Werner. To learn more, visit aurora.tech.

Aurora Overview

Aurora Press Kit

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, those statements around the benefits of Premier Autonomy, the safety benefits of our technology and product, the prospects of the development, manufacturing, scaling and commercialization of the Aurora Driver and related services and technology and on the timeframe we expect or at all, and Aurora’s expenses and cash management. These statements are based on management’s current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” section of Aurora Innovation, Inc.’s (“Aurora”) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 15, 2024, as amended by the Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on May 24, 2024, and other documents filed by Aurora from time to time with the SEC, and other documents filed by Aurora from time to time with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Aurora undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Stacy Feit



ir@aurora.tech

Media:

press@aurora.tech