Aurora Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced its first quarter 2024 results. Aurora’s shareholder letter and financial results are available on its investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech.





“During the first quarter, we continued to improve the Aurora Driver’s autonomy performance, advance our launch lane Safety Case, and execute with financial discipline,” said Chris Urmson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Aurora. “Our teams are working responsibly and purposefully towards our planned Commercial Launch at the end of the year and longer-term scaled deployment.”

The company will host a business review conference call today, May 8, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech and an accompanying presentation has also been posted to the website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora’s driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is working with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Continental, FedEx, Hirschbach, PACCAR, Ryder, Schneider, Toyota, Uber, Uber Freight, Volvo Trucks, and Werner. To learn more, visit aurora.tech.

Aurora Overview

Aurora Press Kit

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, those statements around the prospects of the development, manufacturing, scaling and commercialization of the Aurora Driver and related services and technology and on the timeframe we expect or at all, and Aurora’s expenses and cash management. These statements are based on management’s current assumptions and are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading “Risk Factors” section of Aurora Innovation, Inc.’s (“Aurora”) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 15, 2024, and other documents filed by Aurora from time to time with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Aurora undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Stacy Feit



ir@aurora.tech

(323) 610-0847

Media:

press@aurora.tech