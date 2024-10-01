Aura Frames Debuts Walden in the UK, the Larger Smart Frame Perfect for Holiday Gifting

The perfect gift for loved ones this holiday, Walden is a 15-inch, WiFi-connected picture frame to easily put more memories on display. Share unlimited photos and videos from the Aura app, from anywhere.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aura, the leading brand and innovator in smart photo frames, today announced the launch of its larger, wall-mountable WiFi-connected frame Walden, now available in the United Kingdom. With a stunning 15″ HD anti-glare display and sleek, minimalist design to look less like tech and more like home decor, Walden makes it easy to share unlimited photos and videos directly from phone to frame via the Aura app – and invite loved ones to add their own memories no matter where they are in the world. Walden is available starting today in the UK for £299 on auraframes.com and through select retail partners including Currys and Argos. It will also be launching on Amazon later this month.









Aura reimagined the digital photo frame by making high quality frames that are app-based and social. A larger Aura frame was a top request from customers, and following its US debut in holiday 2023, has exceeded sales expectations. Walden’s launch in the UK aims to expand the options – in size, resolution, and design – and comes just in time to be a top gift this holiday season for family members.

“Most people choose picture frames based on their design and how it will fit within their homes or gallery walls – a digital picture frame should be no different,” said Scott Chapps, Chief Creative Officer at Aura. “Walden was thoughtfully designed to mirror what you’d expect from a traditional frame, from its slim ink bezel and paper-textured matting to a perfectly calibrated display. Walden was designed as quiet tech where photos are the primary focus.”

GET TO KNOW WALDEN

Walden joins Aura’s full range of WiFi-connected frames with free, unlimited photo and video storage for invited family and friends to easily add memories to one or multiple frames from anywhere. Walden uniquely offers:

Aura’s largest and most versatile frame with a 15” diagonal (or 9×12”) photo display. Place on a tabletop or mount to the wall, in portrait or landscape – Walden will automatically adjust your photos for how you place it.

Easy photo and video sharing from your phone using the Aura app (also via web and email). Invite loved ones to share memories from anywhere in the world.

1600×1200 full HD anti-glare photo display – individually calibrated for brightness, contrast, and color gamut to ensure photos look more natural and like their printed counterparts.

White paper-textured matted design with a slim ink black frame bezel.

4:3 aspect ratio (the same as your smartphone camera), plus smart cropping and manual cropping in the app.

Auto-adjusting brightness: ambient light sensors automatically adjust photo brightness for a natural daytime look, and turn the frame off at night.

Personalized gifting option to pre-load photos to frame before it gets delivered.

Walden is available starting today in the UK, US, and Canada. For more information, visit auraframes.com.

ABOUT AURA

Aura is the leading brand and innovator in digital picture frames, inspired by the belief that our photos bring us closer together no matter the distance or generation. With a top rated line-up of premium digital frames, Aura consistently delivers quality to an otherwise commoditized digital frame category through unique home-inspired frame designs, meticulous photo display calibration, and an easy-to-use photo sharing app that connects families around the world. Aura frames are loved by a growing number of more than five million customers globally, each frame spurring small networks of loved ones adding and enjoying memories in the Aura app. Aura is headquartered in New York with products being sold on auraframes.com and through partner retailers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. Learn more at auraframes.com.

