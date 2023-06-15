Ault Alliance Seeks to Capitalize on Strong Market Interest and Sell Prime St. Petersburg Property

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AGREE #AGREE—Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance” or the “Company”), announced today that it intends to take advantage of the growing demand and market interest by selling its centrally located, multifamily property in St. Petersburg, Florida, previously acquired through its subsidiary, Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc. (“AGREE”) in 2021 for $15.5 million. The prime location of the property, between Mirror Lake and Tampa Bay, with pedestrian access to Tampa Bay, along with its proximity to retail, hospitality, and office experiences makes it an attractive prospect for investors.

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Founder and Executive Chairman, stated, “Our strategic decision to seek a sale of this property stems from recognizing the impressive market interest and value the property holds. This is a compelling opportunity to generate a profit from this property, from which the Company will repay and reduce outstanding debt. Such a sale would bolster the Company’s balance sheet and support our commitment towards improving profitability and cashflow for the remainder of 2023. We are confident this decision aligns with the best interests of the Company and its stockholders.”

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.ault.com.

