Ault Alliance Launches New FinTech Offering Monthlyincome.com

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AGREE #AGREE—Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance” or the “Company”) announced today the launch of its new FinTech offering via the Company’s online investing platform Monthlyincome.com, which provides opportunities for investors to purchase senior unsecured notes and earn fixed monthly income.





Monthlyincome.com is a new FinTech platform created to provide both accredited and non-accredited investors the opportunity to earn monthly income through unique investment opportunities. Initially, the Company through the Monthlyincome.com platform will offer a range of investment instruments, including one-, three- and five-year senior unsecured notes paying annual interest at 7.0%, 8.5% and 10.5%, respectively. Ault Alliance will offer these senior notes directly through its Monthlyincome.com portal. For more information about the senior notes offering, interested parties are encouraged to visit Monthlyincome.com. Interested parties may also refer to the Ault Alliance prospectus supplement, pursuant to which the senior notes have been registered, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 1, 2023. The senior notes are a new issue of securities and the Company has no current plans to list the notes for trading or quotation on a securities exchange or market.

The long-term objective for Monthlyincome.com is to create a platform that connects investors with high-yield investment opportunities, which although not FDIC-insured like bank investments, are designed to provide fixed monthly returns higher than the best-paying bank savings accounts and certificates of deposit. Monthlyincome.com plans to expand its FinTech offerings across a multitude of sectors and verticals, including real estate, direct lending and private equity-like transactions. Utilizing the in-depth commercial lending experience of Ault Alliance’s subsidiary Ault Lending, LLC (“Ault Lending”), Monthlyincome.com aims to build a diversified portfolio of high-income generating opportunities for customers. It is expected that Ault Lending will provide support for Monthlyincome.com in selecting the offerings through sourcing, underwriting, diligence and management of the eventual investments.

Milton “Todd” Ault III, Executive Chairman of Ault Alliance, shared his excitement on the launch of Monthlyincome.com stating, “We could not be more excited for the launch of the Company’s new FinTech offering, Monthlyincome.com. We believe this platform will be uniquely situated to offer better overall interest rate returns to investors and we look forward to bringing new exciting opportunities to both accredited and non-accredited investors as Monthlyincome.com grows.”

Ault Alliance is not a bank, registered broker-dealer or investment adviser. Funds invested with Ault Alliance, including through the Monthlyincome.com platform, do not have FDIC or SIPC insurance, and could be lost if the investment fails. For more information on Ault Alliance and its subsidiaries, Ault Alliance recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Ault Alliance’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.Ault.com or at www.sec.gov.

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries, and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including a metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through its licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.Ault.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Prospectus Supplement and Company SEC Filings

THE COMPLETE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE NOTES ARE SET FORTH IN THE PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT FILED ON SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION. PROSPECTIVE PURCHASERS OF THE NOTES ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ THE PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT, AND IN PARTICULAR THE RISK FACTORS CONTAINED IN THE PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT AND BASE PROSPECTUS, AS WELL AS THE RISK FACTORS AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE COMPANY’S OTHER PUBLIC FILINGS WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE NOTES AND THE COMPANY’S FINANCIAL CONDITION. SUCH DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE WITHOUT CHARGE AT THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION’S WEBSITE AT HTTP://WWW.SEC.GOV AND ON THE COMPANY’S WEBSITE AT WWW.AULT.COM.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.Ault.com.

Contacts

Ault Alliance Investor Contact:

IR@Ault.com or 1-888-753-2235