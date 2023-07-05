Ault Alliance, Inc. Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AGREE #AGREE–Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT) a diversified holding company (“AAI,” or the “Company”) announced today that on July 3, 2023, the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) notified AAI that the Company has successfully regained compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards related to price per share set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”).





As previously disclosed, on November 2, 2022, the Company received a letter (collectively, the “Deficiency Letter”) from the NYSE American stating that the Company was not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide as a result of the then-existing low trading price of the Company’s common stock. As set forth in the Deficiency Letter, the continued listing of the Company’s common stock on the NYSE American was predicated on the Company demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time such as by conducting a reverse stock split of its shares of common stock by no later than May 2, 2023. As a result of management’s efforts to regain compliance, the NYSE American has informed the Company that it is now in full compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards set forth in Part 10 of the Company Guide and that the “.BC” designation will be removed from the “AAI” trading symbol effective as of the commencement of trading on July 5, 2023. In addition, the Company will be removed from the list of NYSE American noncompliant issuers on the exchange’s website.

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.ault.com.

