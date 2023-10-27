Ault Alliance Announces TurnOnGreen Continues to Expand Its Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Across The North America Hospitality Segment

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AGREE #ACRA—Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance,” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), dba TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“TurnOnGreen”), revealed that it has initiated projects at an additional 19 hotels and successfully activated 80 Electric Vehicle (“EV”) charging stations at 32 hotels across North America, thereby bolstering the Company’s EV charging infrastructure in response to the expanding EV market. The projects feature multiple high-power, networked EVP700G and EVP1100WG Level 2 EV chargers. Users can activate these chargers via the TurnOnGreen App, RFID cards, or by scanning a unique QR code displayed on each EV charger.





The new installations distributed across North America include the following locations:

Best Western Copper Hills Inn – Globe, AZ

Best Western Premier Chateau Granville Hotel & Suites – Vancouver, BC

Hampton Inn Buellton – Buellton, CA

Cardiff by the Sea Lodge – Cardiff, CA

Best Western Novato Oaks Inn – Novato, CA

Red Lion Hotel – Redding, CA

Best Western Red Coach Inn – San Francisco, CA

Holiday Inn Express – Jacksonville Beach, FL

Four Points Sheraton – Jacksonville, FL

Best Western Milton Inn – Blairsville, GA

Best Western Smyrna – Smyrna, GA

Best Western Mattoon – Mattoon, IL

Holiday Inn Express – Maryville, MO

Best Western Rocky Mountain Lodge – Whitefish, MT

Best Western Native Inn – Calera, OK

Best Western Markita Inn – Durant, OK

Best Western Ponderosa Lodge – Sisters, OR

Best Western Premier Park Hotel – Madison, WI

Tru by Hilton Chesapeake Greenbrier – Chesapeake, VA

“We are working closely with multiple hospitality groups to support the increasing demand for EV charging infrastructure at hotels across North America,” said TurnOnGreen President Marcus Charuvastra. “TurnOnGreen is able to provide hotel owner-operators with a variety of flexible power EV charging options and affordable network solutions to help properties monetize energy distribution, offer charging as an amenity, or support hotel guest reward programs.”

TurnOnGreen offers scalable EV charging solutions to homes, businesses, and fleets across North America. TurnOnGreen’s EV charging hardware, management software, and network services allow municipalities, businesses, and homeowners to monetize, track and report EV charger usage. TurnOnGreen charging systems maintain high standards in the market, are Energy Star Certified, and are backed by an internationally recognized certificate of safety and performance.

“TurnOnGreen continues to build strategic partnerships across a variety of industries that enable TurnOnGreen to build EV charging infrastructure in regions where it is needed most,” said Amos Kohn, TurnOnGreen’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We are focused on addressing major growth markets in the EV charging space and providing long lasting infrastructure solutions that allow TurnOnGreen to build a large base of recurring revenue opportunities,” added Mr. Kohn.

According to a 2022 survey of 17,000 hotels in the American Hotel and Lodging Association, only 26.6% of all hotels had installed EV charging stations on their property. There are currently 110,721 hotels and motels in the United States as of 2023, an increase of 5.8% from 2022. The Hilton, Best Western and Marriott Hotel brands have recently introduced EV charging guidance for their existing and new properties to help guide the future implementation of EV charging infrastructure at a select number of their hotels across North America.

For more information on TurnOnGreen’s product line, please visit TurnOnGreen.com.

For more information on Ault Alliance and its subsidiaries, Ault Alliance recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read Ault Alliance’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.Ault.com or at www.sec.gov.

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries, and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.Ault.com.

About TurnOnGreen

TurnOnGreen Inc. (OTC: IMHC) designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, and top-quality power products for mission-critical applications, lifesaving and sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications and e-Mobility. TurnOnGreen brings decades of experience to every project, working with our clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs. TurnOnGreen headquarters are located at Milpitas, CA; www.TurnOnGreen.com.

