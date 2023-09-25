Ault Alliance Announces Strategic Corporate Alignment

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AGREE #AGREE—Ault Alliance Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance” or the “Company”) announced today its plans to execute a strategic corporate alignment of the company and its subsidiaries.





To adapt to current market dynamics, Ault Alliance has unveiled its strategic plan to restructure its corporate blueprint. This transformation is meant to emphasize the unique strengths and individual growth paths of each subsidiary’s operations. The new structure focuses on three central subsidiaries being Circle 8 Crane Services LLC (“Circle 8”), Sentinum Inc. (“Sentinum”), and Ault Venture Group. This realignment permits specialized management and resource allocation to each individual subsidiary while preserving the adaptability for possible separations into standalone entities in response to future market dynamics.

Circle 8 will continue to focus its attention on supplying premier crane and heavy machinery rental services. Circle 8 is focused on the energy sector and serve a diverse client base in the South Central U.S.

Sentinum is positioned to address the surging demand for data center infrastructure to provide colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries. With its existing facilities along with its planned buildout of its Montana and Texas sites, Sentinum is well-positioned to deliver top of the line data center solutions. The Company’s Bitcoin mining operations are hosted by Sentinum with 14,599 S19j Pro Antminers and 4,628 S19 XP Antminers in operation.

After this strategic restructuring, the Company will embark on an extensive assessment of its existing assets and investments to determine potential strategic dispositions. The Company has already begun certain strategic dispositions including the distribution of securities of Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), d/b/a TurnOnGreen, Inc., the listing for sale of its Midwest hotel portfolio and the upcoming listing of its St. Petersburg, FL multifamily development project.

Milton “Todd” Ault III, Executive Chairman of Ault Alliance, shared his thoughts on the Company and this restructuring, stating, “We firmly believe that the current market value of the Company significantly undervalues its true worth. Based on our internal evaluation, we believe the stock price does not reflect the full value and potential the Company holds.”

The Company plans to use this restructuring as an opportunity to not only evaluate its existing assets, but to focus on fine tuning operations, pushing for efficiency throughout the organization, and strategically position each subsidiary to properly capitalize on their unique growth plans.

For more information on Ault Alliance and its subsidiaries, Ault Alliance recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read Ault Alliance’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.Ault.com or at www.sec.gov.

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries, and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.Ault.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8- K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.Ault.com.

