August Health Launches Billing & Payments Platform

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today August Health introduced August Health Billing & Payments, a new product that enables senior living operators to simplify internal billing workflows, improve revenue capture, and offer seamless payment experiences to the families they serve.

As a fully-integrated product within the broader August Health platform, Billing & Payments receives a constant stream of real-time information from August Health’s EHR and Move-Ins products. This connected ecosystem of care and operations ensures that billing workflows are informed by up-to-date data — such as when a resident moves in, changes rooms, or requires more services — and allows communities to reduce manual billing reconciliation and accurately capture revenue.

With August Health Billing & Payments, senior living operators can also easily provide the seamless, modern payments experiences that families have come to expect. Communities can offer a range of flexible payment options including autopay, multi-payer, and payment scheduling, and multiple payment methods, like ACH, credit, and debit.

Senior living communities will also benefit from intelligent automations for formerly-manual billing processes that slow down operations. The capabilities include specific scenario-handling for issues like rate increases, late fees, and mid-month move-ins and outs.

“ Our Billing & Payments product is a widely-requested expansion of the industry-leading design and user experience that August Health is known and loved for,” notes co-founder and co-CEO Erez Cohen. “ In 2024, no community should waste valuable staff time on manual billing updates or restrict families to paying by paper checks. With Billing & Payments, we’re dramatically simplifying the payments experience for families and staff with a new set of capabilities that tightly integrate with the rest of our celebrated platform.”

August Health Billing & Payments is now in early release with select customers. The product will be available as part of the August Health platform beginning Q1 2025. You can learn more at augusthealth.com/billing-and-payments.

About August Health

August Health is the platform for forward-thinking, care-obsessed senior living operators. The platform is purpose-built for proactive care, enabling communities to shift from reactive tactics to proactive care strategies. Unquestionably user friendly, August Health is easy to learn and easy to use, allowing staff to focus on resident care. The only EHR platform created by a senior living physician and a former Apple engineering leader, August Health is known for improving care quality, simplifying compliance, and providing first-of-its-kind insights and analytics. Communities across the country rely on August Health, including leading operators such as Bickford Senior Living, Claiborne Senior Living, Koelsch Communities, Priority Life Care, and Westmont Living. Learn more at augusthealth.com.

