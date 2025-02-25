August Health eMAR Now Available in Broad Release, Following Strong Early Adoption

The fastest-growing senior living medication management solution in recent history has been embraced by clinical leaders, caregiving staff, and pharmacy partners.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August Health is proud to share that August Health eMAR, its next-generation electronic medication administration record, is now available to senior living operators across the United States. As the first new solution of its kind to gain widespread adoption in many years, August Health eMAR breaks from decades of industry software stagnation, bringing a modern, data-driven approach to medication administration.

For nearly a year, early access customers, including Sonida Senior Living, Koelsch Communities, and 12 Oaks Senior Living, have used August Health eMAR to optimize medication passes and support thousands of med techs in administering millions of medications to residents.

Built for the realities of today’s senior living communities, August Health eMAR introduces a fresh approach to medication management — one that meets the growing demands of rising clinical acuity, complex medication regimens, and persistent staffing constraints.

“ We often say that the August Health eMAR is ‘simple enough for your newest med tech, yet powerful enough for your savviest nurse’”, said Justin Schram, M.D, August Health Co-Founder and Co-CEO. “ We created a system that makes it easier to handle the increasingly complex workload of passing medications in senior living. We’ve also given clinical leadership the enterprise analytics they’ve long needed to provide oversight and promote medication safety across thousands of residents.”

With the average assisted living resident now prescribed 15 medications per day and med techs taking on broader responsibilities, the need for a smarter, more efficient and intuitive solution has never been greater. August Health eMAR combines advanced intelligence with a streamlined interface to help community nurses mitigate polypharmacy, minimize errors, and maximize resident safety.

August Health eMAR directly integrates with the August Health EHR, enabling pioneering insights into residents' well-being and allows communities to more effectively identify emerging trends and atypical care patterns. The integration empowers clinical staff to provide care and manage medications within a single, unified platform, eliminating the need to navigate multiple systems.

“ The system has great ease of use,” said Debbie Johnston, Vice President of Clinical Services for Seasons Living. “ My teams have enjoyed the simplicity of the system and ease of navigation. I love how you can bounce back and forth from the eMAR to EHR with just one click. August Health eMAR is a great product that has increased the efficiency of med passes throughout our communities.”

August Health eMAR is available as part of the integrated August Health platform, or as a standalone solution, and offers direct integration with major long-term care pharmacies and pharmacy software solutions nationwide.

About August Health

August Health is the modern EHR platform for forward-thinking, care-obsessed senior living operators. The platform is purpose-built for proactive care, enabling communities to shift from reactive tactics to proactive care strategies. Unquestionably user friendly, August Health is easy to learn and easy to use, allowing staff to focus on resident care. The only EHR platform created by a senior living physician and a former Apple engineering leader, August Health is known for improving care quality, simplifying compliance, and providing first-of-its-kind insights and analytics. Communities across the country rely on August Health, including leading operators such as Sonida Senior Living, Priority Life Care, Bickford Senior Living, Koelsch Communities, 12 Oaks Senior Living and Westmont Living. Learn more at augusthealth.com or on LinkedIn.

