August Health Announces Record Growth Following Enterprise Market Expansion

Rapid national expansion fueled by successful adoption by top senior living operators









SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today August Health announced the company exceeded 3X revenue growth in 2023. The milestone reflects a year of extraordinary progress that included signing on top senior living operators and expanding the August Health platform to tens of thousands of residents.

August Health is the easy-to-use EHR platform that caregivers love, known for improving care quality, simplifying compliance, and enabling better care tracking and analytics. Senior living communities also transform their move-ins by leveraging August Health’s Paperless Move-Ins, which streamline the resident move-in experience.

August Health’s unprecedented growth showcases the company’s ability to drive outcomes for some of the industry’s largest operators. Since its nationwide launch in January 2023, the August Health platform has been identified as best-in-class by leading operators, including Priority Life Care, Leisure Care, Bickford Senior Living, The Claiborne, Koelsch Communities, and Westmont Living.

Bickford Senior Living President Andy Eby said, “Wow! In all my 20+ years of senior living leadership, we have never implemented software with such raving reviews. Our branch leadership teams are loving it! Every technology company talks about how their software saves time, increases productivity and performance. August Health is one of the few that actually does it.”

The Claiborne CEO Tim Dunne views August Health as not just a platform, but a partner: “August Health has surpassed our expectations with their superior EHR platform, which has been widely embraced by our clinical staff. In selecting August Health for our communities, we’ve also secured a strategic technology partner that supports our commitment to quality care, smarter business operations, and sustained growth.”

In addition to its industry-leading software platform, August Health effectively innovated in a variety of operational areas — continuing to bolster its reputation for world-class service.

“2023 was a unique opportunity to demonstrate that August Health can scale to the needs and complexities of larger operators. We’ve done everything from supporting new states and their individual regulations at a near-weekly cadence to completing a 40-community implementation in fewer than 100 days,” said August Health Co-Founder and Co-CEO Dr. Justin Schram. “Working with enterprise partners aligns with our company mission to support as many caregivers as possible in delivering excellent care.”

August Health expects to continue its growth trajectory in the year ahead, which will be bolstered by highly-anticipated product releases.

“Partnering closely with operators has provided a lot of insight, in terms of where senior living can still benefit from better technology,” said August Health Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Erez Cohen. “We’re in the privileged position of building these products in the field and receiving input from visionary executives and frontline staff.”

Founded in 2020, August Health now serves communities across the U.S. August Health has a 95 percent satisfaction rating amongst its customers, who value the platform’s intuitive design and responsive team. The company has raised $18 million to date and assembled a team from Apple, Google, Adobe, and leading digital healthcare companies.

About August Health

