Auerbach Pollock Friedlander and Auerbach Glasow Announce its Rebrand to Apeiro Design

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The firm announced its new brand, Apeiro Design. Celebrating our 50th Anniversary as a leading consultancy in theatre/performance environments, architectural lighting and audio-video technology, our new brand emphasizes the values of the firm and the exceptional range of work for which the firm is known. Apeiro, from the Ancient Greek, means “infinite” or “boundless.”





“The firm’s strength has always been in the deep talent, experience, design ability and dedication of our staff,” said CEO Steve Friedlander. “Apeiro Design acknowledges the team’s ability to successfully and elegantly solve the most demanding design challenges.”

Executive Vice President Patty Glasow, who leads the lighting design practice, added, “Our new brand celebrates boundless creativity, and reflects a mindset that has always been central to our company culture. We are well positioned for our next 50 years.”

Legacy

The firm was founded in 1972 by S. Leonard Auerbach. His extraordinary legacy laid the groundwork for the team that now directs the firm who, working with Len, built it into a globally recognized theatre, audio-video and architectural lighting design consultancy with an extensive portfolio of award-winning projects. In 2002, Auerbach + Associates was renamed Auerbach Pollock Friedlander and Auerbach Glasow, in recognition of the growth of the practice and the opening of a New York office. The firm now has offices in New York, San Francisco and Minneapolis, as well as locations in San Antonio, TX and Pittsburgh, PA, and continues to expand its geographic footprint and ability to take on an even wider range of project types.

New Horizons

As Apeiro Design looks to the next 50 years, the firm’s owners, Glasow, Friedlander, Tom Neville, Robert Hill and Brad Kisicki, lead a core team of design consultants focused on innovative and achievable solutions for an ever-expanding roster of clients whose programmatic and design aspirations demand a holistic and enlightened approach.

“We are thrilled to establish Apeiro Design as our new brand and to expand our efforts, building on our well-established foundation,” said Tom Neville, the firm’s President.

