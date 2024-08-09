Audrey Steele, Josh Chasin, and Graeme Hutton Join RMT Advisory Board

GARDINER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Audrey Steele, previously EVP of Sales Insights & Strategy at FOX, Josh Chasin, formerly the Chief Measurability Officer at VideoAmp, and Graeme Hutton, who held the position of SVP Data & Analytics at UM, have all recently joined RMT, Inc. This unique company leverages its proprietary AI-derived language model and extensive big data to enhance advertising sales effects. RMT analyzes subconscious motivations based on people’s consumed content and has demonstrated that resonating ads trigger ‘Value Signals’ in the brain, leading to increased sales.





“As the industry works to develop scalable methods to evaluate impressions quality, the current focus on attention is an incomplete solution for predicting results without the necessary inputs of emotion and brand attraction,” said Audrey Steele. “RMT leverages these consumer motivation links between ads and environment, and is the only multiplatform, context-based targeting system validated by multiple third-party sources to positively impact sales.”

“With media audiences continuing to fragment, and the migration to streaming introducing some scarcity to the marketplace for impressions, individual ad units must work harder than ever before,” said Josh Chasin. “RMT’s Value Signals (formerly DriverTags) are a tested technology that can help brands and media sellers maximize consumer resonance with content and creative—making media placements more efficient and effective in delivering measurable sales results.”

Graeme Hutton said, “I’m delighted to be an advisor to RMT because I’m a passionate believer in resonance as a more practical and realistic application of the notion of attention, indeed, by coincidence, I had separately codeveloped with TikTok the idea of resonance as a more potent measure of attention in 2023.”

Audrey Steele is a revenue-focused insights and data executive with over 20 years of leadership experience in the ad industry. As EVP of Sales Insights and Strategy at FOX she defined research strategy and marketplace positioning to maximize sales. She previously served as SVP of Strategic Media at Zenith and has been recognized with a variety of professional awards, including being named an Ad Age Media Maven and a Top Woman in Media by Cynopsis.

Josh Chasin is currently Principal at KnotSimpler, a consultancy helping companies develop and monetize data offerings in the ad tech and currency measurement space. He has held executive-level research positions at VideoAmp, Comscore, Simmons, and Arbitron, and is a winner of the ARF’s prestigious Erwin Ephron Demystification Award.

Hailing from London, Graeme was chairman of the UK industry’s media audit bureau, the ABC, doubling revenues by transitioning the organization to digital media auditing. He also won the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising award for media research. In 2006, he joined UM New York, where he won the Advertising Research Foundation’s Ogilvy Award for demonstrating how media advertising contributed towards the doubling of BMW motorcycles’ market share in two years. Additionally, Graeme received the Gold Award for Research from the Word of Mouth Marketing Association for pioneering multivariate models showing how brand advertising boosted word-of-mouth impact for Sony.

Bill Harvey said, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have industry leaders such as these joining our mission to efficiently increase advertising sales and brand equity effects.”

