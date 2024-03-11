AuditBoard Reveals Powerful AI, Analytics, and Annotation Capabilities for Audit, Risk, and Compliance Teams

Internal audit and SOX teams can now navigate dynamic risk environments more efficiently and effectively.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IIA GAM CONFERENCE — AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management, today revealed powerful new AI, analytics, and annotation capabilities to help corporate risk, compliance, and assurance teams, including internal audit and SOX functions, improve collaboration with stakeholders, do more with less, and deliver more timely insights.





These robust new enhancements to the internal audit, SOX, and controls management capabilities of AuditBoard’s modern connected risk platform deliver relevant insights faster while navigating a dynamic market environment rife with increasing risks, regulations, and business requirements:

AuditBoard AI Core: Uniquely powered by a unified data core across audit, risk, and compliance, AuditBoard AI Core elevates the experience for practitioners and their stakeholders, helping them work faster and smarter by surfacing relevant insights, providing intelligent suggestions, and automating workflows like report summarization, issue creation and mapping, and more. AuditBoard AI Core also integrates into existing purpose-built workflows for practitioners while meeting enterprise security and privacy needs.

AuditBoard’s new native analytics offering supercharges audit testing, streamlines analysis, and improves the efficiency and effectiveness of audit execution. AuditBoard Analytics prioritizes fast implementation with out-of-the-box use cases tailored for immediate use by internal audit and SOX teams, as well as provides an easy-to-use no/low-code analytics builder to make custom analytics accessible for auditors. AuditBoard Annotate: For internal audit, SOX, and controls teams who are looking to drive quality and efficiency in their programs through a reduction of manual effort, AuditBoard Annotate enables expedited testing. By seamlessly integrating tick marking, referencing, and markup capabilities, AuditBoard Annotate transforms the compilation and markup of audit workpapers and evidence into an intuitive and streamlined process that is run directly within the platform.

“AuditBoard AI allows for seasoned auditors to quickly start documentation of controls, issues, risks, and more and then modify, as necessary, and for our less experienced auditors to see examples of what good looks like when writing,” said Melissa Pici, Sr. IT Audit Manager at Syniverse. “It is a capacity multiplier for the team and a value add to our stakeholders, aiding in our ability to provide clear well-written information.”

“Internal audit and SOX teams are increasingly being asked to do more with less, and are looking for the right technology to drive efficiency,” said Evan Fitzpatrick, Chief Product Officer at AuditBoard. “We’re excited to provide these new platform innovations to help them effectively meet the challenge of rising levels of risks, regulations, and business requirements.”

AuditBoard innovations like those revealed today have been consistently celebrated by customers, who have rated AuditBoard a market leader in G2’s Grid Report for both the Audit Management and ERM (formerly GRC) categories for an unprecedented 17 and 16 consecutive quarters, respectively. AuditBoard was also recently cited as a Top 100 Software Product (among more than 100,000 apps across all B2B categories and industries) in G2’s Best B2B Software Awards for the second year in a row.

To see these new capabilities in action, visit the AuditBoard booth this week at the IIA Great Audit Minds Conference 2024 or go to AuditBoard.com.

