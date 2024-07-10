AuditBoard Names 25 CISOs to Watch in 2024

List spotlights innovative cybersecurity and IT compliance leaders elevating the global information security community.

In the wake of high-profile breaches, new SEC cybersecurity disclosure requirements, IT compliance demands, and emerging risk areas like artificial intelligence (AI), innovative CISOs are crucial to shield organizations from growing threats. To recognize and celebrate those at the forefront of addressing these challenges, we selected 25 CISOs based on their commitment to elevating the global information security community through regular sharing of modern practices and domain expertise.

“Congratulations to this year’s 25 CISOs to Watch,” said Rich Marcus, CISO at AuditBoard. “At a time when organizations are dealing with increased cyber threats, regulatory pressures, and the rise of ‘Shadow AI’ use in the enterprise, we’re proud to recognize these leaders who are elevating the front lines of risk and contributing their wisdom and experience with the infosec community in the face of an ever-evolving future.”

The 25 CISOs to Watch in 2024 Include:

More information about these transformative infosecurity leaders can be found here.

To continue evolving your organization’s approach to cybersecurity, download AuditBoard’s 2024 Digital Risk Report: Opportunities and Challenges of the AI Frontier. This comprehensive report provides a deep dive into current digital risk practices, highlighting significant advancements and offering actionable recommendations to elevate your approach further.

