Home Business Wire AuditBoard Names 25 CISOs to Watch in 2024
Business Wire

AuditBoard Names 25 CISOs to Watch in 2024

di Business Wire

List spotlights innovative cybersecurity and IT compliance leaders elevating the global information security community.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management, today unveiled its first annual 25 CISOs to Watch. The list for 2024 celebrates some of the most resilient, forward-thinking cybersecurity leaders across North America in a rapidly changing digital risk landscape.


In the wake of high-profile breaches, new SEC cybersecurity disclosure requirements, IT compliance demands, and emerging risk areas like artificial intelligence (AI), innovative CISOs are crucial to shield organizations from growing threats. To recognize and celebrate those at the forefront of addressing these challenges, we selected 25 CISOs based on their commitment to elevating the global information security community through regular sharing of modern practices and domain expertise.

“Congratulations to this year’s 25 CISOs to Watch,” said Rich Marcus, CISO at AuditBoard. “At a time when organizations are dealing with increased cyber threats, regulatory pressures, and the rise of ‘Shadow AI’ use in the enterprise, we’re proud to recognize these leaders who are elevating the front lines of risk and contributing their wisdom and experience with the infosec community in the face of an ever-evolving future.”

The 25 CISOs to Watch in 2024 Include:

  1. Diaa Abu-Shaqra | Sunrise Banks
  2. Jonathan Agha | FanDuel
  3. Alex Attumalil | Under Armour, Inc
  4. Maryam Bechtel | AGL Energy
  5. Geoff Belknap | LinkedIn
  6. Deepali Bhoite | Anaplan
  7. Suha Can | Grammarly
  8. Hadas Cassorla | M1 Finance
  9. Gary Eppinger | CSX
  10. Emilio Escobar | Datadog
  11. Steve Hindle | CISO Society
  12. Shabnam Jalakian | FATCO Holdings, LLC
  13. Prabhath Karanth | Greenlight
  14. Diana Kelley | Protect AI
  15. Jonathan Kennedy | InComm Payments
  16. Dan Lohrmann | Presidio
  17. Sanjay Macwan | Vonage
  18. Tomas Maldonado | NFL
  19. Chaim Mazal | Gigamon
  20. Allison Miller | Cartomancy Labs
  21. Manju Mude | Oportun
  22. Rishi Tripati | Mount Sinai Health Systems
  23. Phil Venables | Google
  24. Terrence Weekes | Jack in the Box
  25. Sounil Yu | Knostic

More information about these transformative infosecurity leaders can be found here.

To continue evolving your organization’s approach to cybersecurity, download AuditBoard’s 2024 Digital Risk Report: Opportunities and Challenges of the AI Frontier. This comprehensive report provides a deep dive into current digital risk practices, highlighting significant advancements and offering actionable recommendations to elevate your approach further.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG compliance management. Nearly 50% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the fifth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

Contacts

Laura Groshans

press@auditboard.com

Articoli correlati

Global Distributor Mouser Electronics Awarded for Outstanding Performance from its Manufacturer Partners

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial...
Continua a leggere

Sikich CEO Chris Geier Wins Two Gold Globee® Leadership Honors in 16th Annual Golden Bridge Awards®

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#globeeawards--Sikich, a global technology-enabled professional services company, today announced that CEO Chris Geier has won the Gold Globee®...
Continua a leggere

SurePoint® Debuts Enhanced Attorney Workspace Tailored to Optimize Operations and Client Satisfaction for Mid-Sized Law Firms

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SurePoint Technologies, the leading provider of innovative legal software solutions to mid-sized law firms is proud to...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php