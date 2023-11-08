AuditBoard Named to Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for Fifth Year

Customer-centric innovations in audit, risk, IT compliance, and ESG management drive continued rapid growth for industry leader.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, IT compliance, and ESG management, announced today that for the fifth consecutive year, it has been named to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. AuditBoard joins an elite group of high-growth at-scale technology companies like Snap, Twilio, and Zscaler in being named to the list five times in a row.





“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Deloitte for the fifth consecutive year,” said AuditBoard President and CEO Scott Arnold. “We’re grateful to our incredible customers and very proud of our 700-plus employees who continue to innovate and expand the value of our modern connected risk platform to the practitioners we serve every day.”

AuditBoard has continued its noteworthy streak as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner due to consistently strong revenue growth, with annual recurring revenue that surpassed $150 million earlier this year. It is the latest accolade for AuditBoard, which was also named a 2023 Top 100 Software Product, amongst more than 100,000 apps across all B2B categories and industries, in G2.com’s prestigious Best B2B Software Awards, and has been recognized by G2 as the Market Leader in Audit Management for 16 consecutive quarters and in GRC for 15 straight quarters.

In addition, AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on Gartner Peer Insights and Capterra, and AuditBoard TPRM was recently recognized with a 2023 Global InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense magazine, further cementing its status as a rising star solution in the space. This acclaim comes on the heels of AuditBoard recently being recognized as a certified Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management. More than 40% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the fifth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Contacts

Scott Garner



press@auditboard.com