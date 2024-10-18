AuditBoard Named the “Overall Risk Management Solution of the Year” in 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management, today announced it has been recognized in the 8th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program as the “Overall Risk Management Solution of the Year.” The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards showcase information security technologies and companies pushing ingenuity and exemplifying the best in cybersecurity and risk management technology solutions across the globe.





As the only solution built by practitioners for practitioners, AuditBoard leverages a deep understanding of the needs of risk teams to provide them with a powerful and uniquely user-friendly platform, helping close the gap between risk demands and business capacity. The company’s modern connected risk platform elevates infosec compliance, risk, and audit teams by driving better visibility and control of risks across the enterprise, as well as improved strategic decision-making.

“We are honored to be recognized as the ‘Overall Risk Management Solution of the Year’ by the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards,” said Richard Marcus, Chief Information Security Officer at AuditBoard. “This is a reflection of our commitment to transform risk management for our customers, empowering them through innovative solutions to become trusted partners within their organizations.”

AuditBoard was recently recognized with a prestigious 2024 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing. Additionally, the company’s innovations have been consistently celebrated by customers, who have rated AuditBoard a market leader in G2’s Grid Report for both the Audit Management and ERM (formerly GRC) categories for an unprecedented 20 and 19 consecutive quarters, respectively. AuditBoard was also recently cited as a Top 100 Software Product (among more than 100,000 apps across all B2B categories and industries) in G2’s Best B2B Software Awards for the second year in a row and recognized as a 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ customers’ choice for Audit Management.

To see AuditBoard’s modern connected platform in action, visit AuditBoard.com.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG compliance management. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the fifth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

