AuditBoard Named Leader in Six Audit and Risk Categories in G2 Summer 2024 Grid Report

The company continues to be recognized as a top provider of a wide range of innovative risk solutions.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, ESG, and InfoSec management, today announced that it was named a leader in six categories in the Summer 2024 Grid Reports from G2.com: IT Risk, Audit, ERM, ESG, Third-Party Risk Management, and Governance, Risk & Compliance. AuditBoard was once again named Leader in both Audit Management Software and Enterprise Risk Management Software (previously known as the GRC Platform category) and has now led both of these categories for 19 and 18 consecutive quarters, respectively. AuditBoard was also ranked as a Leader in Third-Party Risk Management Software for the fifth consecutive quarter and in IT Risk Management and ESG Management Software for the third consecutive quarter.





The ongoing recognition in the G2 Summer 2024 report is a reflection of the value and exceptional user experience customers report in using AuditBoard. That value is driven by innovative customer-centric solutions, such as the recently released out-of-the-box (OOTB) self-assessment tools that enable internal auditors to easily assess and streamline conformance with the new Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Global Internal Audit Standards that go into effect early in 2025. AuditBoard also recently released product enhancements such as robust new InfoSec capabilities and AuditBoard AI, which brings the power of Gen AI and advanced automation to the leading cloud-based risk management platform.

“We are absolutely thrilled by the excitement and satisfaction our customers continue to share about their experience with our purpose-built solutions,” said John Reese, AuditBoard’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Customer input and feedback are core to how we build and enhance our platform and solutions, and these awards are simply a reflection of that approach.”

To learn more about how customers are using AuditBoard, register for Audit & Beyond, the premier event for audit, risk, and infosec leaders. Additionally, to receive a complimentary copy of the complete G2 Summer 2024 Grid Report, visit AuditBoard.com.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG compliance management. Nearly 50% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the fifth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

Contacts

Laura Groshans



press@auditboard.com