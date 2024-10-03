AuditBoard Named Leader in Audit Management Software for Fifth Consecutive Year in G2 Fall 2024 Grid Report

Connected risk platform hits milestone of 1,000 reviews on G2.com, continues to be recognized as a top provider of a wide range of innovative risk solutions.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, ESG, and InfoSec management, today announced it was named a leader in six categories in the Fall 2024 Grid Reports from G2.com: IT Risk, Audit, ERM, ESG, Third-Party Risk Management, and Governance, Risk & Compliance.





While surpassing 1,000 reviews on G2.com, AuditBoard was once again named a Leader in both Audit Management Software and Enterprise Risk Management Software (previously known as the GRC Platform category) and has now led both of these categories for 20 and 19 consecutive quarters, respectively. AuditBoard was also ranked as a Leader in Third-Party Risk Management Software for the sixth consecutive quarter and in IT Risk Management and ESG Management Software for the fourth consecutive quarter.

The ongoing recognition in the G2 Fall 2024 report is a reflection of the business value customers report in leveraging AuditBoard’s powerful connected risk platform to strategically manage risk across the enterprise. Value is driven by innovative customer-centric solutions, such as recently released enhancements to AuditBoard Analytics, Risk Appetite, Organizational Hierarchy, and Aggregate Scoring, all of which help teams improve efficiency, foster collaboration, and increase the rigor and intentionality of their GRC management programs.

“We are incredibly grateful to our customers for the passion they’ve shown by submitting over 1,000 AuditBoard reviews on G2.com,” said Tom Schmit, Chief Revenue Officer at AuditBoard. “The customer input we receive helps us drive continuous innovation and assure we are providing purpose-built solutions that exceed our customer’s expectations and anticipate their future needs.”

