AuditBoard Named Leader in Audit Management, GRC, and Third-Party Risk Management in G2 Summer 2023 Report

AuditBoard’s modern connected risk platform receives top customer rankings for ease of implementation, exceptional business results, and unparalleled usability

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management, today announced that it has once again been rated as Leader in both the Audit Management and GRC Summer 2023 Grid Reports from G2.com, a streak that has reached 15 and 14 consecutive quarters respectively. This stretch of customer recognition underscores AuditBoard’s ongoing commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions that uniquely combine power and usability to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

AuditBoard’s dedication to innovation continues to drive enthusiastic responses from customers as it delivers new purpose-built solutions for the challenges facing audit, risk, and compliance teams. The launch of AuditBoard TPRM, a powerful new solution that expands platform capabilities to include the management of third-party risk, has been overwhelmingly well received by customers, whose top ratings have led to the recognition of AuditBoard as a Leader in G2’s Third Party & Supplier Risk Management Software category.

“We are thrilled that AuditBoard is again being recognized by G2 and our customers for our innovative, purpose-built solutions,” said AuditBoard Chief Marketing Officer John Reese. “We were founded to improve the lives of practitioners, and we’re grateful that our customers continue to vocalize the substantial and increasing value they get from the AuditBoard platform.”

This recognition reflects AuditBoard’s accelerating market momentum, and follows the company’s recent naming of accomplished SaaS executive Roxanne Oulman to its board of directors just months after it announced surpassing $150 million in annual recurring revenue. AuditBoard’s top rankings come on the heels of being named a 2023 Top 100 app, amongst more than 100,000 apps across all categories and industries, in G2’s prestigious Best B2B Software Awards. AuditBoard TPRM was also recently recognized with a 2023 Global InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense magazine, further cementing its status as a rising star solution in the space.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management. More than 40% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the fourth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit AuditBoard.com.

Contacts

Mila Taylor



press@auditboard.com