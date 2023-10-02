AuditBoard Named Leader in Audit Management, GRC, and Third-Party Risk Management in G2 Fall 2023 Report

AuditBoard’s modern connected risk platform praised by customers for time-to-value, ease-of-use, and innovative capabilities.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management, today announced that it has once again been rated as Leader in the Audit Management and GRC Fall 2023 Grid Reports from G2.com, a streak that has reached 16 and 15 quarters respectively. In addition, AuditBoard has been named Leader in Third-Party Risk Management for the second quarter in a row, as its connected risk platform continues to garner top ratings from enterprises for its unparalleled usability, innovation, and high value-driven results.





AuditBoard’s repeated recognition from its customers reinforces the organization’s commitment to creating purpose-built solutions that arm enterprises with the market’s most powerful, easy-to-use, and value-driven risk management capabilities. Most recently, this was demonstrated by the launch of the dynamic new solution AuditBoard ITRM, which enables IT security and risk management professionals to better manage their threat landscape, quantify IT-related risks, and improve cyber resilience — empowering risk teams to keep pace in a world of continuously evolving and expanding business risk.

“ We are thrilled that this recognition by G2 and our customers reflects the ongoing value that enterprises are finding in AuditBoard’s streamlined and centralized connected risk platform,” said AuditBoard Chief Marketing Officer John Reese. “ Being named market leader for four straight years underscores AuditBoard’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, industry-leading solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

These continued plaudits from customers parallel AuditBoard’s growth in the market, and follow the company’s recent appointment of veteran technology leader Haibei (Happy) Wang as Chief Development Officer. Wang brings a potent combination of deep technical expertise, experience scaling and operating at scale, and people leadership skills to assist AuditBoard on its upward trajectory. AuditBoard was also recently named a 2023 Top 100 Software Product, amongst more than 100,000 apps across all B2B categories and industries, in G2’s prestigious Best B2B Software Awards. In addition to its ongoing G2 Leader streak, AuditBoard TPRM has also been recognized with a 2023 Global InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense magazine, further cementing its status as a rising star solution in the space. These product laurels come on the heels of AuditBoard being recognized as a certified Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row.

