AuditBoard Earns Spot on G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards for the Top 50 Best Governance, Risk & Compliance Software Products

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, ESG, and InfoSec management, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards Top 50 Best Governance, Risk & Compliance Software Products list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. ​​

AuditBoard’s placement on G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards list stands alongside its continuing recognition as a Leader in both Audit Management Software and Enterprise Risk Management Software in the Winter 2025 Grid Reports. The company has been a leader in both of these categories for over five years. AuditBoard was also ranked as a Leader in Third-Party Risk Management Software for the seventh consecutive quarter, IT Risk Management and ESG Management Software for the fifth consecutive quarter, and for the first time in Security Compliance.

The positive impact AuditBoard is having on global enterprises is evident in customer comments posted on G2:

“AuditBoard isn't just for auditors! I love how the different modules work seamlessly together to provide audit, risk and compliance practitioners a unified view of the company's risk profile.”

“The user interface and seamlessness of AuditBoard is a huge differentiator from other audit management systems.”

“Simply having a single source of truth for risks, controls, compliance requirements, and issues is tremendously helpful.”

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it is directly from customer feedback around our platform and the value they’re gaining through our technology. This has been at the center of AuditBoard's values since day one,” said April Crichlow, Chief Marketing Officer at AuditBoard. “We are dedicated to empowering the practitioners we support and helping them increase collaboration within their organizations. These awards confirm that we are moving in the right direction.”

“The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever,” said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO at G2. “With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.8 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we’re proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year’s honorees!”

G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards feature dozens of lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least one approved review during the 2024 calendar year and appear on a G2 Grid®. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the sixth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

