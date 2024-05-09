AuditBoard Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AuditBoard today announced that it has been Certified™ for the second consecutive year by Great Place To Work®. This certification is awarded based on the reviews and comments of current employees about their experience working at AuditBoard. 92% of employees call AuditBoard a great place to work, and employee satisfaction is 35% higher than the average comparable company.





Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that AuditBoard stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

“We are honored to be recognized with this certification by our employees,” said Jeff Harper, Chief Human Resources Officer at AuditBoard. “We deeply value our employees’ happiness and satisfaction, so it is gratifying to see their feedback reflected in this achievement.”

Along with comprehensive benefits and opportunities for professional development and career growth, AuditBoard cultivates a sense of community by offering groups within the company such as the Culture Committee, Women of AuditBoard and Allies (WABA), and Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DIBS). Due to these and other programs, 98% of employees surveyed said they were made to feel welcome at AuditBoard, and 94% said they could be themselves at work.

AuditBoard’s values are reflected in the first-hand experiences of its employees:

“At AuditBoard, we lead with kindness, integrity, and intention. We’re always willing to help each other out, and we’re always striving for the best.” – Emily Asami, Sr. Visual Designer

“What I love most about AuditBoard are the times when innovation meets collaboration to create something game-changing.” – Erin Sweeney, Sr. Marketing Content & Communications Manager

"Being an AuditBoarder truly represents being a team and winning together — everyone is so passionate about serving and helping all our customers." – Chris Chung, Product Manager

AuditBoard has experienced substantial and increasing demand for its connected risk platform and solutions and announced it had reached $200 million dollars in annual recurring revenue in 2023. AuditBoard was cited in February as a Top 100 Software Product (amongst more than 100,000 apps across all B2B categories and industries) in G2’s Best B2B Software Awards for the second straight year. AuditBoard’s placement on that list stands alongside its continuing recognition as a Leader in the Audit Management and GRC Spring 2024 Grid Reports from G2.com, streaks that have reached 18 and 17 quarters, respectively. AuditBoard was also recently named to the Forbes Best Startups in America list. The company is currently hiring, with more than fifty open roles in the United States, Canada, and the UK.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG compliance management. Nearly 50% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the fifth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit AuditBoard.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

