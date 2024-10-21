AuditBoard Appoints Former Audit Executive and CIO Justin Greenberger as Chief Customer Officer

Customer experience remains the highest priority as AuditBoard customer base expands to more than 50% of the Fortune 500.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–2024 AUDIT & BEYOND CONFERENCE — AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, ESG, and InfoSec management, today announced Justin Greenberger has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer to continue delivering exceptional customer experiences amidst continued rapid growth and international expansion. Greenberger is an experienced customer success and audit executive. He also previously served as the Chief Information Officer at GE Digital. He brings a demonstrated track record of operational transformation and a deep history in risk management across the enterprise to AuditBoard and its customers.





Greenberger joins AuditBoard from UiPath where he spent the past six years overseeing the customer organization through the company’s IPO and in its early stages as a publicly traded company. He quickly scaled the customer teams to more than 200 people worldwide, supporting over $1.5 billion in annual recurring revenue. At UiPath, Justin’s career spanned the full spectrum of customer disciplines, including renewals, services, value lifecycle, and success.

“Justin’s unique combination of leading audit teams and customer organizations at publicly traded global companies, along with his time as a CIO, makes him the ideal candidate to guide AuditBoard’s customer organization during this next phase of company growth,” said Scott Arnold, President and Chief Executive Officer at AuditBoard. “I am excited to bring someone on board who is so closely connected to our customers’ evolving needs. I am confident Justin will make an immediate positive impact for our customer community.”

Prior to UiPath, Greenberger spent over nine years at General Electric and GE Digital, where he served as Chief Information Officer, and held several audit management roles throughout his tenure. At General Electric, he simplified the technology landscape through support models, application reduction, and system consolidation. He also oversaw the 300-person IT corporate audit staff, specializing in technical and financial audits as well as advisory assignments throughout the businesses.

“I am excited to be joining a company with a deep understanding of the importance of the customer experience,” said Justin Greenberger, Chief Customer Officer at AuditBoard. “As a former audit executive, I know I am in the right place to make a difference for customers and I look forward to further developing the customer organization team at AuditBoard.”

Greenberger’s appointment comes as AuditBoard’s market momentum continues to build. The company was recently acquired by Hg for $3 billion, validating AuditBoard’s customer-centric approach and potent combination of innovative technology and domain expertise. AuditBoard now serves more than 2,000 enterprises in North America and Europe, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500.

