AuditBoard Announces Audit & Beyond 2024, the Industry’s Premier Audit, Risk, and Infosec Event

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management, today announced that registration is open for its sixth-annual customer and industry conference, Audit & Beyond, the premier event for audit, risk, and infosec leaders. This signature conference brings together the entire AuditBoard ecosystem and will feature more than 40 sessions across four learning tracks dedicated to audit, infosec, risk, and leadership topics. This year’s event, expected to draw over 1,000 in-person attendees, will take place October 22-24 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.





“We’re excited to connect with and celebrate our customers and industry practitioners for our biggest and most exciting Audit & Beyond yet,” said Chris Doell, Chief Customer Officer at AuditBoard. “We’re looking forward to gathering with leading industry voices to share the latest innovations and practices to address today’s most pressing corporate security, risk, and compliance issues.”

Previous attendees have lauded Audit & Beyond for the value it provides:

“The experience does wonders for your career, no matter where you are in your journey.”

“This was probably the best training event I’ve ever attended.”

“Best all-around conference I’ve been to!”

“One of the best opportunities to fully immerse yourself within the GRC culture.”

A full conference agenda and speaker list for Audit & Beyond 2024 will be released in the coming weeks. Attendees who register by July 22 receive an early bird savings of $400. Attendees can also earn up to 16 continuing education (CPE) credits. Virtual registration, which includes access to four live keynote sessions, is free. Sponsors of this year’s conference include Deloitte, EY, RSM, CrossCountry Consulting, Crowe, A-LIGN, and more.

AuditBoard’s unwavering commitment to its customers has led to a number of accolades, including being named a Top 100 Software Product in G2’s Best B2B Software Awards for the second year in a row. The company has also received continuing recognition as a Leader in the Audit Management and GRC Spring 2024 Grid Reports from G2.com for 18 and 17 quarters, respectively.

To learn more and register for Audit & Beyond, visit auditboard.com/audit-and-beyond.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, ESG, and InfoSec management. Nearly 50% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the fifth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit auditboard.com.

