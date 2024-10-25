Audit & Beyond Hosts Record Number of Attendees, Includes Launch of Powerful AI Capabilities

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–2024 AUDIT & BEYOND CONFERENCE — AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management, wrapped up its sixth annual Audit & Beyond user conference. This year’s event hosted a record number of people, with over 11,000 practitioners registered to attend the event both in person and virtually. Attendees were able to select from more than 40 educational sessions across four learning tracks dedicated to audit, infosec, risk, and leadership topics.





Key themes and announcements from the event include:

Expanded AuditBoard AI Capabilities

The company launched new AI offerings, empowering teams to further automate core, time-consuming workflows and better stay ahead of proliferating risks. The new features include:

Automated Vendor Assessments enable third-party risk managers to leverage historical vendor assessments and publicly available compliance reports to generate questionnaire responses and streamline the vendor assessment process.

enable third-party risk managers to leverage historical vendor assessments and publicly available compliance reports to generate questionnaire responses and streamline the vendor assessment process. Intelligent Staffing analyzes employee areas of expertise and bandwidth to optimally recommend resources and align project requirements with deadlines, creating time-saving efficiencies and shortened audit cycles.

analyzes employee areas of expertise and bandwidth to optimally recommend resources and align project requirements with deadlines, creating time-saving efficiencies and shortened audit cycles. Automated Framework Updates empower businesses to maintain compliance efficiently and minimize unnecessary effort. Automatically transfer key data — such as assessment results, ownership, and compliance status — to help teams quickly identify what requires action.

Streamlined Audit Lifecycle Management With Joint Capabilities, in Partnership With Protiviti

AuditBoard and Protiviti announced joint services including advanced analytics, collaboration, transformation, and digitization capabilities, along with a joint offering to help teams prepare for the new Global Internal Audit Standards from The Institute of Internal Auditors.

Together, AuditBoard’s industry-leading software and Protiviti’s world-class consulting and technology expertise are well-positioned to guide enterprises in redefining the value and efficiency of internal audit.

Customer Experience Remains the Highest Priority at AuditBoard

Justin Greenberger, former audit executive and CIO, was appointed as AuditBoard’s new Chief Customer Officer. Greenberger joins the company with a focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences amidst continued rapid growth and international expansion. Previously serving as the Chief Information Officer at GE Digital, he brings a demonstrated track record of operational transformation and a deep history in risk management across the enterprise.

Richard Chambers Provides Blueprint for the Future of Connected Risk

Richard Chambers officially released his new book, “Connected Risk: Conquering the Perilous Risk Exposure Gap,” a deep dive into the challenges facing enterprises in a volatile risk environment. In it, Chambers provides a blueprint for organizations to reduce silos, leverage technology, and foster collaboration among all key risk management players.

The book has been lauded by observers for its forward-thinking vision, with the Financial Times calling it “a galvanizing call to action for auditors and risk professionals to come together.”

To catch up on all things Audit & Beyond, register for Audit & Beyond on demand and save the date for next year’s conference taking place in San Diego, California.

