AudioCure Pharma Receives Hearing Technology Innovator Award for its Innovative Compound AC102 for the Treatment of Sudden Hearing Loss

  • AudioCure Receives Hearing Technology Innovator Award for AC102 in Therapeutics Category
  • A Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of AC102 in patients with Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss is underway across Europe

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AudioCure Pharma GmbH announced today that it has been awarded for its innovative compound AC102 by the Hearing Technology Innovator Awards™, honoring technological innovation and breakthroughs in the hearing industry.




AudioCure is developing the therapeutic small molecule AC102 to treat hearing impairments including Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL). While corticosteroids are the standard treatment, health authorities have never approved them as there is no clear evidence of a clinically relevant benefit to the patient. AudioCure is conducting extensive research to develop targeted and effective therapies to address this high unmet medical need. In preclinical hearing loss models, a single application of AC102 in the middle ear almost completely restores hearing, strongly outperforming multiple doses of corticosteroid therapy. After AC102 was demonstrated as safe and well-tolerated in healthy volunteers, a Europe-wide Phase 2 clinical trial is currently underway evaluating the efficacy of AC102 compared to corticosteroids. Patients with severe to profound SSNHL can be enrolled within 5 days of symptom onset at up to 50 study centers, including in Austria, Germany, The Czech Republic, The Netherlands, Poland and Serbia.

“The Innovator Awards aim to acknowledge the individuals and organizations that transform groundbreaking hearing care concepts into reality,” explained Dr. Robert Traynor, member of the 2023 Awards program judge’s panel. “Companies like AudioCure are playing a pivotal role in advancing innovation throughout the industry.”

Reimar Schlingensiepen, CEO of AudioCure, said: “Receiving the Hearing Technology Innovator Award underscores the urgent need for advanced solutions in treating conditions like SSNHL. It also honors the groundbreaking innovation by our founder, Prof. Hans Rommelspacher. Our ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial represents a significant step towards a transformative solution. This recognition fuels our commitment to redefine the standards-of-care in hearing therapeutics.”

For further information, please visit https://www.audiocure.com/hhtm/

Contacts

AudioCure Pharma GmbH

Frauke Luers

Phone: +49 30 2218 397-0

E-Mail: pr@ac-clinical.com
Web: www.audiocure.com

