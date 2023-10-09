Audien Hearing Launches the World’s First Over-The-Counter Hearing Aid for Under $100 Available Exclusively at Walmart

Available exclusively online and in-store at Walmart’s more than 4,000 locations nationwide, this low-cost, high-performance device will make effective, clear, and crisp hearing more accessible to consumers across the country

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, healthcare disruptor brand Audien Hearing announces it’s now offering the world’s first FDA-compliant hearing aid sold over-the-counter (OTC) for less than $100: the ATOM ONE, exclusively available at Walmart.









Retailing for $98, launched on October 1 online and available in-store as of today, the ATOM ONE will allow millions of people suffering from hearing loss to walk in and purchase an economical device suiting their or their loved ones’ hearing loss needs on-the-spot – a first in the category, a first for Walmart, and a first for all Americans. With the release of the world’s original safe, effective, and affordable hearing aid device sold for under $100 in-store, there’s no need for a doctor’s prescription to restore anyone’s hearing and improve life right away.

Founded in 2019 and privately owned, Audien Hearing’s mission to make hearing accessible and affordable for everyone is stronger than ever as the one-year mark approaches on U.S. government regulations changing for OTC hearing aid guidelines.

Following over half-a-million sales of its original ATOM Series (in-the-ear) and BTE Series (behind-the-ear) devices, Audien is quickly becoming known as one of the hottest retail healthcare business disruptors and one that is well-positioned to shake up the multi-billion-dollar hearing aid market.

Of this first-of-its-kind release, Audien Hearing co-founder, Ishan Patel, says, “Prior to the passing of government legislation, hearing aids were both hard to get and very expensive for most Americans. When we heard about the impending legislation announced in 2017, we quickly put into motion our plans to create the world’s first hearing aid that would be both financially accessible to most Americans and that would suit the individual needs of those affected with mild to moderate hearing loss; and while we’ve been able to offer affordable hearing to customers in other iterations for the past couple of years, we knew we could do even better – and quickly, too.”

From co-founder, Dylan Garber, the key was in finding both the right technology and a trusted partner to bring this new product to life. “We’ve come very far in a very short period and are thrilled with the prospects for the business, for the category itself, and for our ability to positively impact the lives of millions of Americans. After launching our first affordable hearing amplifier in March 2020, we were able to adapt and advance the technologies to allow for different levels of hearing loss, a longer lasting battery life, and crisper sound. With these advancements, the ATOM ONE is now the world’s first FDA-compliant hearing aid available OTC in-store for under $100.”

Third co-founder, Zack Hubbard, shared his thoughts for the future of the OTC hearing industry: “We’re excited to be at the forefront of a brand-new industry with huge potential. Rolling out nationwide with Walmart is a landmark occasion that makes hearing aids more accessible and affordable for everyone. We expect this moment to be foundational for consumers with hearing loss – it will really blaze the trail for OTC hearing products to soon be available in most retailers across the country.”

Marked by three unique hearing modes, background noise cancellation, and a nearly invisible in-the-ear design, this new model joins its other mid-priced device also available on Walmart.com since early 2022.

“Walmart’s mission is to help our customers live better, and that means ensuring they have access to affordable health and wellness products like OTC hearing aids,” said Staci Cochran, Vice President, Omni Merchandising – Health, Walmart. “We’re excited to exclusively launch Audien’s ATOM ONE, bringing our customers a high-quality item at an industry-leading everyday low price.”

Some 95% less costly than its competitors, Audien’s latest product launch covers a unique place in the audiology market and the overall healthcare system.

Dr. David M. Yen, an otolaryngologist and Ear, Nose & Throat physician, sees this type of affordability as an essential element of the healthcare ecosystem. “Hearing is a vital part of daily life and the previously prohibitive costs and the complicated path to purchase have made this all-important human function inaccessible for millions,” said Dr. Yen. “The launch of products like the ATOM ONE will change the way people understand and manage their hearing loss – and while severely compromised hearing health may need to be continuously monitored by a doctor, the availability of products like this through a nationwide retailer as meaningful as Walmart will ensure hearing loss is better managed by individuals looking for affordable solutions like never before.”

