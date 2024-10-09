ATTN: and ADWEEK Partner on the Launch of “Attention Sparks,” a New Trends Platform

Through a weekly video series, articles, the Trends Summit, and the Trending Awards, “Attention Sparks” to highlight the best of industry trends so brands, creative agencies, and the advertising community can move at the speed of culture

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ATTN:, the leading purpose-driven, storytelling media company and a division of Candle Media, and ADWEEK, the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem, announced today that they have partnered to launch “Attention Sparks,” a breakthrough trends platform. By highlighting trends across the industry, “Attention Sparks” will help brands, creative agencies, and the advertising community move at the speed of culture. The expansive “Attention Sparks” partnership between ATTN: and ADWEEK will include a weekly social video series, monthly print reports, the Trends Summit, and the Trending Awards.





For today’s marketers, staying on top of trends is mandatory. 89% of marketers who prioritize trend monitoring say it helps create more relevant content and increase engagement by 50% on average1 while 67% of consumers say they are more likely to trust a brand that participates in relevant social media trends.2 But monitoring trends is an expensive, resource-intensive endeavor. With “Attention Sparks,” world-renowned social media experts ATTN: and ADWEEK are coming together to make trends more accessible and help the industry move at the speed of culture.

“We’re thrilled to create a platform that enables brands and agencies to move at the speed of culture by making trend insights more accessible,” said Taryn Crouthers, President of ATTN:. “Through the combined social and editorial expertise of ATTN: and ADWEEK, we will help industry leaders harness the power of virality in real-time. With ‘Attention Sparks, we’re proud to launch a new era of trend reporting and to empower creative strategists in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.”

Born from ATTN:’s weekly visual memo shared with industry insiders on LinkedIn, “Attention Sparks” launches with a new social video series. ATTN: will partner with the ADWEEK editorial team to cover the hottest topics and key themes, tapping into a rotating series of young, dynamic industry hosts authentically speaking about a spark of the week. Published across ATTN: and ADWEEK social channels, special episodes will feature guests, including trending content creators who’ve recently gone viral, creative leaders behind massive campaigns, and the folks steering the brands earning attention on social media.

“Industry leaders constantly tell ADWEEK they need a clear and concise understanding of how brands can take advantage of the key social trends of the moment,” said Will Lee, CEO of ADWEEK. “I am confident that Attention Sparks, powered by ADWEEK and ATTN:, will provide actionable insights in entertaining formats across our social platforms, website, and live events.”

The ATTN: social strategy team will partner with the ADWEEK editorial team to create a new franchise within ADWEEK’s print magazine, featuring monthly case studies and interviews with trending content creators, experts, and the creatives behind that viral campaign. The platform will also come to life through audio with special episodes in ADWEEK’s existing podcasts.

The first-ever Trends Summit, co-produced by ADWEEK and ATTN:, will create a curated experience showcasing the best of trends and how to harness virality. Slated for 2025, the 1-day summit will feature digital marketing thought leaders, notable executives, experts, and content creators. Additionally, the “Attention Sparks” partnership will launch the Trend Awards, a digital list and award recognition for the brands, creators and companies who are trendsetters across the industry. The new awards will honor the top leaders, brands and creators who are driving trends forward.

To kick off the partnership, ATTN: and ADWEEK co-hosted a private dinner during Advertising Week on Monday, October 7. An “Attention Sparks” panel will also be held during Advertising Week at ADWEEK House on Tuesday, October 8 at 3:00 pm ET.

To stay up to date on the latest trends with Attention Sparks, visit ADWEEK.com.

ATTN:



ATTN: is a media company and social publisher that bridges entertainment with topical issues to create a more informed world. Masters of modern storytelling, ATTN:’s creative shop leverages its publisher roots to put brands at the center of culture and, ultimately, the center of attention. ATTN: is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high quality, category-defining brands and franchises.

ADWEEK:



ADWEEK is the leading business intelligence resource for CEOs, CMOs, and practitioners who comprise the advertising and marketing ecosystem, providing news, ideas, information, and networking. ADWEEK’s award-winning coverage reaches an engaged community across digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, print, and social media.

