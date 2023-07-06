<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
AT&T and Boldyn Networks Partner to Boost 5G Mobile Coverage for Millions of SFMTA Riders in San Francisco

Boldyn Networks’ next-generation DAS network enables wireless coverage across 11 miles of tunnels and 11 underground stations.

SAN FRANCISCO & NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AT&T and Boldyn Networks, a leading infrastructure provider in the United States and globally, today announced they are bringing significant coverage expansion for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA). Through this partnership, millions of passengers will be getting improved wireless connectivity across tunnels, stations, rail cars, and surrounding areas.

“At AT&T, we’re steadfast in our commitment to forging unparalleled connections for our customers, irrespective of their location,” said Marc Blakeman, President – AT&T California. “We’re thrilled to embark on this transformative collaboration with Boldyn Networks to deliver exceptional mobile experiences throughout SFMTA’s systems and communities across the Bay Area.”


“We’re excited to partner with AT&T to provide seamless and robust 5G coverage across the SFMTA network and bring improved wireless services to the city at-large”, said Christos Karmis, CEO of Boldyn Networks’ US business. “Our next-generation SFMTA distributed antenna system (DAS) network is an extension of our high-density fiber footprint in the region which delivers 5G wireless connectivity, data center access, and enables connected buildings to better serve residents and businesses across the San Francisco and Bay Area.”

This initiative from SFMTA supports BART’s critical initiatives in delivering 5G connectivity to riders and surrounding communities, including its new digital railway project. For more information about SFMTA’s Central Subway Project, visit sfmta.com/CentralSubway.

About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world’s largest neutral host providers, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of six* companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From transit, venues and enterprises to smart cities and next-generation networks, Boldyn Networks enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Our portfolio is harnessing fiber, advancing 4G/LTE, accelerating 5G, preparing for 6G–and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs, and global operations span the US, the UK, Ireland, Italy and Hong Kong.

Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

*Including BAI Communications in the Northern Hemisphere, Mobilitie, Signal Point Systems, Transit Wireless, Vilicom and ZenFi.

Neg Kiaee
Boldyn Networks

neg.kiaee@boldyn.com

Chris Collins
AT&T Corporate Communications

cc7528@att.com

