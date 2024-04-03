ATSG Highlights Progress in Third Annual Sustainability Report

Report Details Advances in Environmental Stewardship, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance

WILMINGTON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG), the world’s largest lessor of freighter aircraft, has published its 2023 Sustainability Report to provide information about significant sustainability efforts made by the company in 2023.





“ ATSG is working to drive increased shareholder and stakeholder value by promoting a safe and inclusive work environment for our employees, minimizing our environmental footprint, contributing positively to the communities where we operate, and maintaining strong corporate governance practices,” said Joe Hete, chairman and chief executive officer of ATSG.

Highlights from the 2023 Sustainability Report include the following:

Executing on plans to acquire and deploy newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft types by leasing to customers three newly converted Airbus A321 freighter aircraft and inducting two Airbus A330 aircraft for passenger-to-freighter conversion.



Creating the ATSG Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the communities where ATSG operates.



Raising a company record of over $980,000 in charitable contributions in support of various organizations.



Delegating the Board’s responsibility for oversight of cybersecurity risk to the Audit Committee and creating the Cybersecurity Subcommittee.



“ We are proud of the progress the ATSG team has made in 2023, but we recognize that there is still more work to be done,” said Hete. “ Effectively managing the environmental and social impact of our business and maintaining robust corporate governance will remain core principles at ATSG as we continue to push toward a more sustainable future.”

To learn more about ATSG’s environmental, social and governance efforts and view the full Sustainability Report, visit https://www.atsginc.com/responsibility/sustainability.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) is a premier provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation solutions for both domestic and international air carriers, as well as companies seeking outsourced air lift services. ATSG is the global leader in freighter leasing with a fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 converted freighters. A diverse portfolio of subsidiaries encompasses the Lease+Plus aircraft leasing opportunity, including three airlines holding separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates to provide air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services: aircraft maintenance, airport ground services and material handling equipment engineering and service. ATSG subsidiaries comprise ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; LGSTX Services, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For further details, please visit www.atsginc.com.

Contacts

Joe Payne, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary



Air Transport Services Group, Inc.



937-366-2686