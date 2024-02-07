AtScale Releases Keynote Lineup, Full Agenda and Registration for 2024 Semantic Layer Summit

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—AtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for analytics and generative AI, today announced the keynote line up for its Semantic Layer Summit. On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, thousands of data leaders, engineers, architects and analysts will join virtually to learn about the most recent innovations in data, analytics, Generative AI, and business intelligence (BI) as it relates to semantic layers in the enterprise.





This event marks the third-annual Summit, drawing over 8,000 registrants and featuring speakers from across the industry. Attendees can expect to hear from top industry experts, researchers, and practitioners as they share best practices and personal experiences. Highlights include sessions from data leaders at top enterprise companies like Saks, Netflix, T-Mobile, John Deere, Cardinal Health, and more.

Semantic Layer Summit’s featured keynote delivered by AtScale’s co-founder and CTO David P. Mariani and AtScale’s Head of Product, Elif Tutuk, will explore important new innovations in semantic layer platforms as it relates to the concepts of composable semantic modeling, decentralized data product innovation, and ecosystem integration. Attendees will also hear from a broad lineup of data leaders, global thought leaders, and practitioners including:

This year, the single-day virtual event will run from 10:00 am – 3:30 pm EST and cover a range of topics, technical sessions, and virtual networking opportunities including the following agenda highlights:

“Accuracy and Explainability of LLMs for the Enterprise: Knowledge Graphs and Semantic Layers to the Rescue”

“Beyond Data: A Visionary Perspective on the Future of Enterprise Analytics”

“Creating a Data-Driven Culture: Best Practices and Strategies from Practitioners”

“From Concept to Execution: Tips for implementing a Semantic Layer Strategy”

“The Economics of Data: Building a FinOps practice to optimize data and analytics costs”

For more information, please see the full preliminary agenda here. Register here.

New speakers and participating partners are being added daily, with confirmed participation from leading data and analytics companies like Cube, Intersystems, Google Cloud, Snowflake and Snowplow.

For more information about how you can be a part of one of this year’s biggest one-day gatherings of data experts please contact us at: info@semanticlayersummit.com.

About AtScale



AtScale enables smarter decision-making by accelerating the flow of data-driven insights. The company’s semantic layer platform simplifies, accelerates, and extends business intelligence and data science capabilities for enterprise customers across all industries. With AtScale, customers are empowered to democratize data, implement self-service BI and build a more agile analytics infrastructure for better, more impactful decision-making. For more information, please visit www.atscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Contacts

Nicole Francoeur



AtScale Marketing



E: nicole.francoeur@atscale.com

P: 978-206-1106