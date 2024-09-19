AtScale Recognized as a Leader and Forward Mover in GigaOm Sonar Report for Semantic Layers and Metric Stores

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MetricStores–AtScale, a leading innovator in semantic layer technology, today announced that it has been positioned as a “leader” in the GigaOm Sonar Report for Semantic Layers and Metric Stores. AtScale earned top scores across all characteristics, placing it at the forefront of the industry and ahead of vendors like Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Cube, and Dbt Labs in terms of scoring.





The GigaOm Sonar Report for Semantic Layers and Metric Stores provides a comprehensive, forward-looking overview of key vendors in the rapidly evolving semantic layer and metrics store landscape. The report offers valuable insights for IT decision-makers and data leaders seeking to align the most suitable solutions with their business needs and data strategies.

The report identifies AtScale as a “pioneer” of the modern semantic layer platform, highlighting the company’s ability to support deep, native integrations with a wide range of data platforms and analytics tools. AtScale’s semantic layer technology was particularly praised for its strong analytics capabilities that empower organizations to perform complex analyses without requiring extensive data movement or transformation.

A standout feature contributing to AtScale’s leadership recognition is its innovative use of data virtualization. This approach allows organizations to create a logical view of their data, enabling users to query and analyze data seamlessly across multiple sources without needing physical data movement. This streamlines data access and enhances data governance and security by reducing data duplication and potential exposure.

According to the report’s author, Andrew Brust, “The resurgence of interest in semantic layers and metric stores represents, in many ways, a full-circle return to a concept originally developed decades ago.”

The report recognized AtScale as a “leader” and “Forward mover” in the semantic layer and metric store space, highlighting its commitment to innovation. Key enhancements to the AtScale platform were also noted:

Code-first and No-Code in One Platform: Business users and analysts can use an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, while data engineers can build models in a code-first IDE with AtScale’s YAML-based SML.

Deep Native Integrations: Supports deep, native integrations with data source platforms and emits dialect-specific SQL for each. AtScale provides native interfaces and inbound protocols, including SQL, Postgres, MDX, DAX, Python, REST, and a natural language interface.

Container -Based Deployment: Provides flexibility and scalability for deploying AtScale in modern cloud -native and hybrid environments.

Support for Natural Language Query (NLQ): Allows business users to interact with data using intuitive, conversational language, lowering the barrier to advanced analytics.

GenAI-Powered Features: Leveraging generative AI to automate and enhance data modeling, curation, and analytics processes, further empowering data teams.

Open-Sourced Repository for Semantic Models: Offers an open community-driven repository of semantic models, fostering collaboration and accelerating the development of analytics solutions.

“I am thrilled that GigaOm has formally recognized the semantic layer as a critical component of the modern data stack,” said David Mariani, co-founder and CTO of AtScale. “AtScale was the first to pioneer the modern universal semantic layer platform over a decade ago. Our position as the leader in the GigaOm Sonar report validates our enhancements and the direction our platform is headed.”

As organizations look for solutions that simplify data access and improve analytics capabilities, AtScale’s recognition in the GigaOm report highlights its strong presence and ongoing contributions to the development of semantic layer technology.

For more information, see GigaOm’s full report here.

