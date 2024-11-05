Home Business Wire ATS to Participate in the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference
CAMBRIDGE, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ATS Corporation (TSX and NYSE: ATS) (“ATS” or the “Company”), today announced that Andrew Hider, Chief Executive Officer and Ryan McLeod, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference in Manalapan, FL on December 04, 2024.


ATS is scheduled to host a fireside chat at the event at 8:00 a.m. (ET). A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site at https://investors.atsautomation.com/ in the Events & Presentations section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website for 180 days.

Management will be hosting institutional investor meetings, which can be arranged by contacting your UBS representative or dgalison@atsautomation.com.

About ATS Corporation

ATS Corporation is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world’s most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added solutions including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, transportation, food & beverage, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 7,000 people at more than 65 manufacturing facilities and over 85 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and Oceania. The Company’s common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol ATS. Visit the Company’s website at www.atsautomation.com.

Contacts

For more information, contact:
David Galison

Head of Investor Relations

ATS Corporation

730 Fountain Street North

Cambridge, ON, N3H 4R7

(519) 653-6500

dgalison@atsautomation.com

For general media inquiries, contact:
Matthew Robinson

Director, Corporate Communications

ATS Corporation

730 Fountain Street North

Cambridge, ON, N3H 4R7

(519) 653-6500

mrobinson@atsautomation.com

