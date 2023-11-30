Atropos Health Forms Life Science Advisory Board, Increasing Commitment to Accelerated Drug Development and Clinical Trial Diversity and Inclusion

The life sciences advisory board indicates a continued focus on regulatory complaint and transparent methods for rapid and responsible acceleration of innovation for life science partners on the Evidence Network

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atropos Health, the pioneer in translating data into personalized real-world insights across healthcare, today announced the formation of its Life Sciences Advisory Board consisting of executives from the world’s preeminent pharmaceutical companies including Moderna, Novartis, and more. This announcement comes on the heels of Atropos Health launching Geneva OS™(Generative Evidence Acceleration Operating System) and ChatRWD™ (Real World Data) application, the first Generative AI application incorporating direct Chat-to-Database capability, to help healthcare and life science leaders advance and accelerate evidence generation.





“I firmly believe that 2024 will be a revolutionary year in drug discovery and the acceleration of early drug development following the heels of innovation in AI,” said Dr. Brigham Hyde, Co-Founder and CEO Atropos Health. “That’s why we’ve pulled together the brightest minds and the most effective companies in life sciences in order to supply organizations with the technology, data, and insights to bridge the evidence gap and bring more drugs to market.”

Members of the Life Science Advisory Board include Barbara Salami, former Vice President at Moderna and Dr. Gabriel Eichler, Founder & Managing Director of Oak Health Partners, formerly of Novartis. They join Dr. Sean Khozin of Braven and Phyusion and Gerry McDougall former Senior Healthcare Consulting Partner at PwC. Collaborating closely with Atropos Health’s partners, these advisory board members will spearhead the advocacy for Geneva OS and the Atropos Evidence Network to deliver auditable real-time insights ​​and support safe and compliant access to data across a federated network.

“By dismantling barriers to accessing data and fostering an exchange of observational insights, Atropos Health is redefining life science clinical trials’ research and delivery,” said Salami. “As members of the advisory board, we are advocates of evidence based medicine, and believe the importance of personalization of each clinical decision in our sector must not be underestimated.”

“The Life Sciences Advisory Board directly complements Atropos Health’s Clinical Advisory Board, which was formed in March to enhance the company’s ability to leverage data into actionable clinical, operational, and financial insights for health system use,” Dr. Eichler added. “By democratizing access to essential data, Atropos Health is putting its insight potential into everyone’s hands and leading a powerful paradigm shift.”

