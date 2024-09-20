Atropos Health Announces Data Quality ScoreCard and AI Tools as New Benefits to All Atropos Evidence Network Members

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atropos Health today announced the availability of Data Quality ScoreCards to members of the Atropos Evidence™ Network, the largest federated healthcare data network with 300M+ patient records. By joining the Atropos Evidence Network, data contributors receive confidential, transparent, analytically driven feedback on their own data quality and strengths and access to the most advanced AI tools.





The rise of networks linking many real-world data (RWD) sources from multiple providers is creating new paradigms for healthcare research and drug safety surveillance. The previously introduced Real World Data Score™ (RWDS) and Real World Fitness Score™ (RWFS) present the advantage of transparency as the metrics and weights used to calculate each score can be available along with the final scores themselves. This capability comes native with the installation of Atropos Health’s GENEVA OS™, a cloud-based federated technology that can be installed atop existing healthcare data lakes. This is an important industry movement, as noted in a recent release by https://leavittpartners.com/data-quality/ that highlights the levels of data quality standards in healthcare. Atropos Health is well aligned to this guidance developed by public and private sector leaders that included CMS, NCQA, VA, and other industry stakeholders.

The Data Quality ScoreCard enables data holders across the growing Atropos Evidence™ Network to confidentially measure, evaluate, compare, and benchmark their data quality based on objective criteria. With this scoring system, data holders know where they rank in relation to evidence network averages. Atropos Health benchmarks datasets using existing studies from Alexandria™, the Atropos Evidence™ Library. Included in the Data Quality ScoreCard is a narrative which includes tips and suggestions for improving data quality. For one data owner, their score in May was 67; by taking suggestions by Atropos Health included in the Data Quality ScoreCard their score climbed to 75 in July and 85 in August.

“With a growing number of members in the Atropos Evidence Network, the Data Quality ScoreCard provides them with a valuable and tangible asset with which to objectively measure the value of the investments they have made in data quality and data enrichment and highlight their value to a variety of use cases,” said Dr. Brigham Hyde, CEO and co-Founder of Atropos Health. “In addition to the Data Quality ScoreCard, members also receive the benefit of Atropos Health advanced tools to run queries and create their own studies.”

Atropos Evidence Network members also enjoy other benefits including evidence generation tools ChatRWD™, Green Button™, Forge™ (fka Workbench), as well as Alexandria (a library of studies), clinical trial runs and vector databases. Benefits are based on membership packages. Potential members can select from Silver, Gold, and Platinum packages that are designed to meet a range of needs. For example, members who need access to data and have a limited number of questions are more likely to choose the Silver package, while those with robust data needs and RWE power users are a better fit for the Platinum package.

Atropos Health recently announced the addition of Forian, Syndesis Health, and Norstella into the Atropos Evidence Network. The Atropos Evidence Network is built for the purpose of democratizing data for life science and healthcare organizations who are seeking evidence for decision-making in medicine. The Atropos Evidence Network already includes an impressive slate of leaders in the healthcare data ecosystem, including Arcadia.

“With the Data Quality ScoreCard, we could easily identify the strengths and weaknesses of our existing data,” said Michael Meucci, CEO of Arcadia. “We clearly understand how to invest to improve it further, and how to highlight our strengths versus benchmarks for the key use cases we serve, unlocking greater ability for our customers to use the data to deliver on our mission – to improve healthcare outcomes.”

When it comes to data science and AI applications for clinical Q&A, Atropos Health answers clinical questions fast, transparently, and with previously unavailable information and data, enabling studies to be run on multiple datasets at once.

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is the developer of GENEVA OS™, the operating system for rapid healthcare evidence across a robust network of real-world data. Healthcare and life science organizations work with Atropos Health to close evidence gaps from bench to bedside, improving individual patient outcomes with data-driven care, expediting research that advances the field of medicine, and more. We aim to transform healthcare with timely, relevant real-world evidence.

To learn more about Atropos Health, visit www.atroposhealth.com or connect through LinkedIn or follow on X (Twitter) @AtroposHealth.

