ATrack to Present Smart Transportation Solutions at CES 2024

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ATrack Technology Inc., a prominent player in the telematics industry, is set to join ADATA at CES 2024 to officially unveil cutting-edge innovations in the form of smart AI cameras and GPS tracking solutions. These advancements underscore a strong focus on location tracking and AI-powered event alerts, contributing to the enhanced protection and safety of drivers and valuable assets on the road.









The ATrack AW500 smart AI dashcam stands out as a pinnacle of excellence, integrating state-of-the-art hardware and AI capabilities to deliver harsh behavior alerts and driving assistance. This not only improves safety but also enhances visibility and efficiency for service fleets. Leveraging Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technology, the AW500 ensures optimal performance in challenging conditions. ATrack devices, with robust edge computing power, extend their application to industrial domains, encompassing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Driver Monitoring System (DMS).

ATrack also offers a comprehensive asset tracking solution for monitoring the location data of high-value cargo or equipment. The ATrack AS300 is an IP67 rating 4G GPS tracking device that designed for safety, security, and operational optimization. Its magnetic attachment, rechargeable battery design, and Bluetooth sensor connectivity make it versatile for various vertical applications, such as construction equipment and cold chain logistics. ATrack’s asset tracking solutions extend to ensuring the safety of individuals, with compact trackers as the AS110 and AS111 designed for field staff tracking, outdoor adventurous sports, and family safety.

The integration of GPS, in-cabin monitoring, and sensor data collection technology in ATrack’s telematics solutions empowers cold chain logistics providers and distributors to monitor and record real-time temperature, humidity, video, and location. ATrack LTE/GPS tracking devices facilitate collaboration between fleet operators and insurers, fostering mutually beneficial relationships that contribute to road safety.

A demonstration of ATrack’s innovative telematics solutions will be held at CES 2024, taking place from January 9th to 12th at the Venetian, Las Vegas. (Titan ballroom/Level 2 booth no. #2306)

About ATrack

Established in January 2010 and publicly listed on the TPEx in 2015, ATrack Technology stands as a global leader in telematics products and services. With over two decades of technological expertise, ATrack is dedicated to delivering GPS tracking devices certified by esteemed global communication networks and telecommunications providers. The company’s comprehensive approach spans product design, research and development (R&D), manufacturing, and global brand marketing. Leveraging proprietary software and hardware R&D capabilities, coupled with flexible production strategies, ATrack has established a highly tailored R&D and production system. The company prioritizes efficient technical support and after-sales services, embodying a commitment to excellence. ATrack adheres to a philosophy of continuous improvement, underscored by its attainment of ISO 9001 and ISO.

