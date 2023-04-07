Atomic Named To Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atomic, a market-leading provider for payroll connectivity, announced that the company has joined Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program, an initiative led by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider, Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), to help insurers learn about the newest insurtech firms and how to best leverage them.





“We look forward to partnering with Guidewire to advance the insurance industry through the Insurtech Vanguards program,” said Jordan Wright, CEO and Co-founder at Atomic. “With Atomic, insurance providers can gain real-time insights into employee and employer payroll data, provide customers with quicker quoting times, save time and operating costs aggregating data, and enable pay-as-you-go workers’ compensation models. We are excited for Atomic to be a part of the program and to be ushering in the next generation of insurtech solutions.”

Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers that are bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating insurtech firms, while connecting them with Guidewire’s P&C customers.

“We welcome Atomic to Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program,” said Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist, Guidewire. “Guidewire’s experience with insurtechs, who are changing the way the P&C industry conducts business in today’s world, is significant. We have made it a priority to scout out, identify, and curate those insurtechs that are the most relevant to our community, and we are excited to spotlight Atomic as one of those key players.”

Atomic is the only payroll connectivity suite to provide customers with both consumer-permissioned access, through its UserLink solutions, and connectivity to employer and human resource administrative systems, through its EmployerLink solutions.

About Atomic:

Atomic is the market-leading provider of payroll connectivity, trusted by over 160 clients, including 13 of the largest fintech apps offering a digital-first neobank, alternative lending, crypto exchanges, and digital brokerages. Atomic’s payroll integrations provide the infrastructure to connect consumers to their financial data, automate set-up and updates to direct deposits, digitize income and employment verifications, repay financial obligations from their paycheck, access earned but unpaid wages, and tap tax filing advantages, as well as supporting advanced payroll connectibity through its new EmployerLink solutions.

Atomic simplifies complicated payroll and human resource platform integrations with a suite of API solutions that covers over 480 unique payroll connections, including incumbent payroll providers, bespoke enterprise solutions, modern HR tech providers, gig-economy platforms and government systems.

Atomic is ranked by CB Insights as a Fintech 250, selected by Fintech Breakthrough Awards as a Best Banking Transaction Solution, and recognized as a Top Work Places 2022. Atomic has raised $78.6 million from investors, including Greylock, Mercato Partners, Core Innovation Capital, Portage, and ATX Venture Partners. For more insights on the intersection of fintech and payroll, you can subscribe to Atomic’s Intelligence newsletter.

