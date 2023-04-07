<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Atomic Named To Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program
Business Wire

Atomic Named To Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

di Business Wire

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atomic, a market-leading provider for payroll connectivity, announced that the company has joined Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program, an initiative led by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider, Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), to help insurers learn about the newest insurtech firms and how to best leverage them.


“We look forward to partnering with Guidewire to advance the insurance industry through the Insurtech Vanguards program,” said Jordan Wright, CEO and Co-founder at Atomic. “With Atomic, insurance providers can gain real-time insights into employee and employer payroll data, provide customers with quicker quoting times, save time and operating costs aggregating data, and enable pay-as-you-go workers’ compensation models. We are excited for Atomic to be a part of the program and to be ushering in the next generation of insurtech solutions.”

Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers that are bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating insurtech firms, while connecting them with Guidewire’s P&C customers.

“We welcome Atomic to Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program,” said Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist, Guidewire. “Guidewire’s experience with insurtechs, who are changing the way the P&C industry conducts business in today’s world, is significant. We have made it a priority to scout out, identify, and curate those insurtechs that are the most relevant to our community, and we are excited to spotlight Atomic as one of those key players.”

Atomic is the only payroll connectivity suite to provide customers with both consumer-permissioned access, through its UserLink solutions, and connectivity to employer and human resource administrative systems, through its EmployerLink solutions.

About Atomic:

Atomic is the market-leading provider of payroll connectivity, trusted by over 160 clients, including 13 of the largest fintech apps offering a digital-first neobank, alternative lending, crypto exchanges, and digital brokerages. Atomic’s payroll integrations provide the infrastructure to connect consumers to their financial data, automate set-up and updates to direct deposits, digitize income and employment verifications, repay financial obligations from their paycheck, access earned but unpaid wages, and tap tax filing advantages, as well as supporting advanced payroll connectibity through its new EmployerLink solutions.

Atomic simplifies complicated payroll and human resource platform integrations with a suite of API solutions that covers over 480 unique payroll connections, including incumbent payroll providers, bespoke enterprise solutions, modern HR tech providers, gig-economy platforms and government systems.

Atomic is ranked by CB Insights as a Fintech 250, selected by Fintech Breakthrough Awards as a Best Banking Transaction Solution, and recognized as a Top Work Places 2022. Atomic has raised $78.6 million from investors, including Greylock, Mercato Partners, Core Innovation Capital, Portage, and ATX Venture Partners. For more insights on the intersection of fintech and payroll, you can subscribe to Atomic’s Intelligence newsletter.

Contacts

Atomic

Kaylee Vientimilla

Manager, Brand Marketing and Events

Kaylee@atomicfi.com
714.609.8903

Articoli correlati

Tekion Expands its Leadership Team as Part of Scaling its Business and Addressing the Growing Demand for its Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tekion, innovator of Automotive Retail Cloud® (ARC), the first and fastest cloud-native automotive retail SaaS platform, today...
Continua a leggere

micromobility.com Inc. Announces Final Pre-Order Date for Wheels One to Ensure 2023 Delivery

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--micromobillity.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM), leading micromobility ecosystem, today announced the last date for pre-orders of the Wheels...
Continua a leggere

National Propane Gas Association Selects Qualpay as Preferred Payments Partner for Propane Industry

Business Wire Business Wire -
Qualpay is advancing payments and innovation across the propane energy industrySAN MATEO, Calif. & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qualpay, a leading cloud-based...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Tekion Expands its Leadership Team as Part of Scaling its Business and Addressing the...

Business Wire