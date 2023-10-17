Atomera’s Advanced Materials R&D Provides Specialized Expertise to the CHIPS and Science Act Funded Innovation Hub

The ASU-led Southwest Region Innovation Hub Supports the Goal of Expanding U.S. Global Leadership in Microelectronics

LOS GATOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, announced today that it is part of the Southwest Advanced Prototyping Hub, a regional hub led by Arizona State University (ASU). Atomera is one of the 27 HUB partners with a shared vision to advance the microelectronics needs of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) from the “Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act.” In September, the DoD awarded $238 million in funding to eight universities and research institutions — including $39.8 million to ASU — to build a nationwide network of facilities in the U.S. aimed to safeguard against the risks caused by supply chain disruptions and to minimize the dependency on foreign components for accessing cutting-edge microchips.





ASU’s state-of-the-art research centers, labs, and equipment provide partners with access to the latest semiconductor equipment and metrology. With an existing partnership with ASU, Atomera is well-positioned to maximize the government’s investment by advancing semiconductor materials quickly.

“Leveraging our existing relationship with ASU and now being part of this groundbreaking innovation hub, this partnership will help us share our knowledge and drive advancements to power the future of U.S. semiconductor production,” said Scott Bibaud, President and CEO of Atomera. “Atomera is looking forward to accelerating the world’s most advanced research and redefining what’s possible in semiconductor technology.”

Atomera has an expansive portfolio of quantum-engineered materials technologies, including the company’s Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), proven to improve performance, power, area, and capacity (PPAC). Through this initiative, Atomera will supercharge America’s ability to prototype, manufacture, and produce microelectronics scale alongside ASU.

