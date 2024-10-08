Atomera Collaborates With the Center for Integrated Nanotechnologies (CINT) at Sandia National Laboratories to Validate MST’s Ability to Address GaN Manufacturing Challenges

CINT’s state-of-the-art facilities will enable Atomera to quickly evaluate the effectiveness of GaN transistors utilizing MST

LOS GATOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today announced a user project at the Center for Integrated Nanotechnologies (CINT) at Sandia National Laboratories, a Department of Energy, Office of Science, Nanoscale Science Research Center, to address the challenges of growing Gallium Nitride (GaN) films on Silicon (Si). This project aims to create the world’s first GaN transistors and test data from wafers employing Atomera’s Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®). The effort will build upon improvements already observed at the materials level in GaN/MST on Silicon wafers.





“Atomera’s MST represents a tremendous opportunity to improve GaN on Si manufacturing and provide speed, efficiency and cost-saving benefits to a wide range of industries including electronics, RF/microwave electronics and even MicroLEDs. This user project will test the effectiveness of the MST solution quickly using CINT’s highly specialized tools and technology and give Atomera access to our team of scientists and researchers,” said Jeffrey Nelson, director of CINT.

Due to the limited availability and size of native substrates, most GaN devices have been grown heteroepitaxially on sapphire, silicon carbide or Si substrates. Although impressive performance has been achieved with each of these, only Si substrates offer a clear pathway to large wafer size, low cost and compatibility with well-established CMOS wafer fabrication lines. However, there are significant challenges, including wafer warping or cracking, associated with the growth of thick GaN films on Si (GaN/Si), particularly at large wafer sizes.

“Over the past approximately 25 years, GaN has transformed multiple industries, including lighting, RF/microwave and power electronics, but manufacturing limitations have hindered the widespread adoption of GaN for modern power electronics,” said Shawn Thomas, vice president of Marketing & Business Development at Atomera. “This user project with Sandia Labs will allow Atomera to fabricate devices and collect data to validate the mechanical and electrical benefits of MST-enhanced GaN on Si.”

Managing stress is the most important aspect of growing thick GaN epi on Si. Commercially available GaN on Si power electronics (PE) devices are currently limited to a ~650V rating due to the maximum epi thickness (and thus breakdown voltage) that can be grown on Si without excessive wafer curvature, micro-cracking or poor yield. MST can improve the growth of GaN epitaxy on Si substrates by relieving biaxial tensile stress.

To read more about MST and Atomera’s offerings, please visit www.atomera.com.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nanoscaling technologies in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

