AtoB Appoints FinTech & AdTech Veteran Mohan Kumar to a Critical Leadership Role

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtoB, the San Francisco-based startup transforming fuel payments and fintech for the trucking industry, has appointed Mohan Kumar as Head of Product and Platform Engineering. A recognized leader in hyper scalable temporal data systems, Kumar brings over 15 years of experience in building high-performance, auditable fintech infrastructure.

"AtoB is at a pivotal moment of transitioning from a product-focused company to a platform-first ecosystem that unlocks new efficiencies in logistics spend," said Mohan Kumar. "I’m excited to be part of this journey and help scale our mission at such a critical inflection point."

Previously, Kumar played a significant role in scaling LinkedIn’s Ads platform and led engineering initiatives across high-growth fintech and AdTech companies. His deep expertise in transaction-driven platforms and data scalability is instrumental in driving AtoB’s next phase of growth.

AtoB is pioneering the industry’s first open-network fuel card, accepted at all major truck stops nationwide. As of 2024, over 100,000 trucks rely on AtoB’s fuel card, processing nearly a billion gallons in annual fuel volume.

“Mohan brings a rare combination of expertise—having built and scaled 0-to-1 initiatives at LinkedIn, led high-growth products, and managed engineering teams at category-defining startups,” said Vignan Velivela, CEO of AtoB. “His leadership will be invaluable as we scale our technology and infrastructure to support AtoB’s rapid expansion.”

In his new role, Kumar will spearhead AtoB’s engineering and product strategy, focusing on scaling infrastructure, optimizing financial systems, and expanding the company’s product portfolio. His stewardship will be key as AtoB accelerates its mission to create a secure, efficient, and customer-centric logistics payments ecosystem.

"Ryan McGurk, CRO of AtoB, expressed his enthusiasm for Mohan’s key role, stating, “Mohan's deep understanding and strategic thinking within the fintech sector will be invaluable as we embark on our next phase of growth,”

About AtoB

AtoB was founded in 2019 with the mission of transforming the fleet industry’s financial management infrastructure. AtoB’s groundbreaking fintech payments platform provides drivers and fleet operators with easy-to-use financial products such as open-loop fleet cards, instant direct-deposit payroll, and access to savings tools to provide ease on the road and network efficiencies. Customers can use the AtoB Discount Navigator to locate and fuel up at the cheapest stations. AtoB is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community and is on track to become one of the fastest startups to reach $100 million in revenue by the end of 2025, following in the footsteps of LinkedIn and HashiCorp. For more information, visit atob.com.

