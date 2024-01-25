Atmosphere to Broadcast X Games Aspen Event Live from Jan 26-28, 2024

Get ready, action sports enthusiasts. Atmosphere is your boarding pass to all the X Games Aspen action.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atmosphere, the premier CTV FAST platform tailored exclusively for businesses, has partnered with X Games to broadcast the much-anticipated X Games Aspen live in businesses across the country from Jan 26-28, 2024. This move underscores Atmosphere’s commitment to bringing more live events to sports enthusiasts.





The X Games Aspen event is renowned for its winter sports competitions. Anticipated to attract millions of viewers, this year’s event presents an exceptional opportunity for businesses to captivate their customers and amplify their presence in these lively and dynamic environments. Atmosphere is the largest streaming TV platform for businesses, available in over 60,000 venues worldwide and reaching over 130 million viewers per month.

“We are excited to share that X Games has formed an innovative partnership with Atmosphere for the out-of-home distribution of X Games Aspen,” said Scott Guglielmino, the COO of X Games, expressing his excitement for this collaboration. “With this growing partnership, Atmosphere and X Games offer a remarkable opportunity for people to witness thrilling and competitive sports competitions in their everyday gathering spots. This allows them to enjoy these events with their friends and loved ones, creating unforgettable moments.”

“Atmosphere is the world’s leading entertainment company outside of the home, and bringing the X Games to our platform is a testament to that,” said Blake Sabatinelli, CEO of Atmosphere. “Our passion for these games drives us to ensure that fans can access their favorite events anywhere, anytime. Broadcasting the X Games Aspen live is just the beginning. We plan to continue growing in this content category and bring more live events that can be watched on TVs outside of the living room in the future.”

Atmosphere’s innovative technology and broad distribution network across the U.S. make it a preferred choice for businesses looking for entertainment solutions. Following the success of X Games California, and through the upcoming X Games Aspen live events, Atmosphere aims to further demonstrate its live event streaming capabilities and provide successful executions as examples to future partners and advertisers.

“Atmosphere is more than just a platform; it’s a seamless solution for businesses looking for engaging and adrenaline-pumping entertainment,” added Sabatinelli. “As we continue to expand our customer base, we’re excited to bring the thrill of X Games Aspen to businesses and their patrons nationwide.”

Atmosphere has breathed new life into TV screens in public settings, transforming what was once an overlooked entertainment and marketing avenue, such as bars, restaurants, gyms, and doctors’ offices. By introducing dynamic, relevant content coupled with innovative marketing possibilities, the platform offers both expansive reach and precision targeting. Atmosphere’s ad-supported, audio-optional content now captivates over half of U.S. adults over 18 across its more than 60,000 venues, tallying up to approximately 130 million unique viewers — surpassing any rival FAST platform in viewership.

About Atmosphere

Atmosphere is a premier CTV FAST platform tailored exclusively to businesses, offering more than 40 original and partner TV channels focused on sports, news, and entertainment. The platform, which has been named in Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500, Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies and Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startups lists, is designed to engage with viewers outside of the living room and to provide marketers with an opportunity to reach audiences in places they frequent. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv.

