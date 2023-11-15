Atmosphere Dedicates $1 Million in Advertising Inventory to Honor Small Business Champions

Highlighting America’s backbone, the nationwide campaign spotlights unique stories of local bars, restaurants, and gyms to lead up to Small Business Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atmosphere, the premier CTV FAST platform tailored exclusively for businesses, is unveiling a dedicated campaign that grants $1 million in advertising inventory to local establishments within Atmosphere’s vast network of small business venues. This immense support amounts to over 60 million estimated viewer impressions, shining a light on the stories of select local businesses. As Small Business Saturday approaches on November 25, Atmosphere’s initiative stands as a testament to its commitment in giving back to its network of small businesses. Through this campaign, Atmosphere strongly promotes the message for everyone to eat, drink, and shop locally, supporting the community pillars that have always been the heartbeat of American neighborhoods.

“At Atmosphere, small business is our business. We activate screens in these small business venues as a platform for premium content and strategic marketing opportunities. In essence, we empower small businesses with enhanced engagement tools, making their growth and success intrinsically linked to ours,” said Blake Sabatinelli, CEO at Atmosphere. “We’re proud to showcase the outstanding establishments within our customer network—the visionaries, the achievers, and the daring individuals who fearlessly take risks. Our goal is to shed light on their extraordinary stories, amplifying the relentless dedication, heartfelt commitment, and community-centered initiatives that touch the lives of countless individuals.”





From coast to coast, eight distinguished small businesses are set to shine in Atmosphere’s spotlighted campaign. These entrepreneurs will be showcased in a prime 30-second ad slot on Atmosphere’s screens, resonating both in their local communities and across the nation. In addition, they will be featured across Atmosphere’s social media channel for added visibility. Timed perfectly, these spotlighted features will air in the days leading up to Small Business Saturday, with the goal of helping these small businesses drive additional awareness and foot traffic.

“We were absolutely thrilled to learn that Atmosphere had chosen to spotlight us, elevating our visibility not just locally, but on a national stage,” said Shelby Rist-Gutierrez, co-founder of Downshift Brewing Company. “As a small and newer business, opportunities of this magnitude are rare for us. This is more than just exposure; it’s a chance to share the heart and soul behind our hard work. We’re eager to welcome new guests, locals and visitors, to share the distinct flavors of craft beer right here in Ruidoso, New Mexico.”

In addition to Downshift Brewery Company of Ruidoso, New Mexico, the lineup of small business champions also includes: Cali BBQ of Spring Valley, California; Coa Cantina of Breckenridge, Colorado; Living The Dream Brewing of Littleton, Colorado; The Lantern of Naperville, Illinois; Burger 25 of Ship Bottom and Toms River, New Jersey; Madtown Fitness of Madras, Oregon, and Mission Burger Co. of Austin, Texas. Each of these remarkable establishments was meticulously chosen based on a stringent set of criteria. This includes being anchors in their communities with just one or two locations, thriving independently or under family ownership, and possessing a compelling narrative about their business genesis and its ensuing journey. Their stories of community impact, unyielding perseverance, and unparalleled dedication further set them apart, as does their unique positioning in their local market.

Atmosphere has breathed new life into TV screens in public settings, transforming what was once an overlooked entertainment and marketing avenue, such as bars, restaurants, gyms, and doctors’ offices. By introducing dynamic, relevant content coupled with innovative marketing possibilities, the platform offers both expansive reach and precision targeting. Remarkably, Atmosphere’s ad-supported, audio-optional content now captivates over half of U.S. adults over 18 across its more than 60,000 venues, tallying up to approximately 131.5 million unique viewers — surpassing any rival FAST platform in viewership.

Highlighting its industry acclaim, Atmosphere was recently honored as a 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winner, a prestigious accolade recognizing North America’s most pioneering and rapidly expanding technology enterprises.

About Atmosphere



Atmosphere is a premier CTV FAST platform tailored exclusively to businesses, offering more than 40 original and partner TV channels focused on sports, news, and entertainment. The platform, which has been named in Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500, Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies and Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startups lists, is designed to engage with viewers outside of the living room and to provide marketers with an opportunity to reach audiences in places they frequent. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv.

